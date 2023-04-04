Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

The under-display Face ID technology will reportedly debut on Apple's iPhone 17 Pro, which will become the first iPhone to feature such technology.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the under-display 'Face ID' technology will still be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera, reports MacRumors.

This implementation is anticipated to last until 2027's 'Pro' iPhone models, which will also integrate the camera under the display for a true 'all-screen' experience.

Moreover, the report said that Young's original roadmap, published in May 2022, differs from this forecast.

Earlier, he predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro versions released in 2024 would be the first to include under-panel Face ID technology.

Last month, Young said that this one-year delay was due to "sensor issues".

Also Read iPhone revenue grows 10% to reach $42.6 bn globally, India a sweet spot Apple may introduce high-end iPhone 'Ultra' in 2024 along with iPhone 16 Apple considering to cut prices of base, Plus models of iPhone 15 Apple adds news integration to weather app in iOS 16.2 Beta release Apple removes gambling app ads placed next to kids' gaming section Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices Apple may launch its upcoming AirPods case with built-in touchscreen Tech giant Google limits the number of files users can create in Drive Microsoft brings 'Friends & Community Updates' channel for Xbox Insiders The one device: 50 years of the cellphone; here's how it has evolved

The two display cutouts that presently comprise the Dynamic Island will apparently remain unchanged across three successive 'Pro' iPhone generations.

Young also stated that the standard iPhone 17 models will include ProMotion, which is presently only available on Apple's high-end devices, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on a MacBook Air model which will feature a 13.4-inch OLED display.

Ross Young claimed that the new model will come with a slightly smaller display as compared to the existing MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch LCD panel.

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb