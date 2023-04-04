close

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

This implementation is anticipated to last until 2027's 'Pro' iPhone models, which will also integrate the camera under the display for a true 'all-screen' experience

IANS San Francisco
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
The under-display Face ID technology will reportedly debut on Apple's iPhone 17 Pro, which will become the first iPhone to feature such technology.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the under-display 'Face ID' technology will still be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera, reports MacRumors.

This implementation is anticipated to last until 2027's 'Pro' iPhone models, which will also integrate the camera under the display for a true 'all-screen' experience.

Moreover, the report said that Young's original roadmap, published in May 2022, differs from this forecast.

Earlier, he predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro versions released in 2024 would be the first to include under-panel Face ID technology.

Last month, Young said that this one-year delay was due to "sensor issues".

The two display cutouts that presently comprise the Dynamic Island will apparently remain unchanged across three successive 'Pro' iPhone generations.

Young also stated that the standard iPhone 17 models will include ProMotion, which is presently only available on Apple's high-end devices, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on a MacBook Air model which will feature a 13.4-inch OLED display.

Ross Young claimed that the new model will come with a slightly smaller display as compared to the existing MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch LCD panel.

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Topics : Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | smartphones

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

