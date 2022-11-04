JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple adds news integration to weather app in iOS 16.2 Beta release

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

Tech giant Apple has added a News integration for regional weather stories to the Weather app in the beta release of iOS 16.2.

With this feature, users will get to see updates on the weather in their area, i.e. users will find a link to an article in the Apple News section that will show the updates on weather conditions in their areas.

According to 9to5Mac, there are no settings to turn off News integration in the current beta, and Apple does not currently allow users to choose which data tiles are displayed in its weather app.

If the user deletes the News app, the "Open in News" links are still there and functional. When a story is tapped, the web version of that story is found at the Apple News URL.

Weather isn't the first app to receive cross-pollination from specific topics in Apple News. Apple's Stocks app presents relevant business stories from Apple News based on which companies you follow, according to a report.

Meanwhile, last month Apple's iOS 16.2 beta released an update that will allow users to send a report to the company when Emergency SOS has been unintentionally triggered.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple's iOS 16.2 beta now asks users for feedback when cancelling Emergency SOS mode. A notification appears that opens the Feedback Assistant so Apple can receive data about what happened.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:09 IST

