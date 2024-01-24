Apple sold 180,000 Vision Pro units during first pre-order weekend: Report

Apple has reportedly sold around 180,000 Vision Pro units during the first pre-order weekend. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his post on Medium said that he estimates the American tech giant has received 160,000 to 180,000 pre-orders for the Vision Pro headset based on the pre-order inventory and shipping time.

Kuo in his port said that the shipment times for all Vision Pro models extended to 5-7 weeks within hours after the pre-orders began, indicating that the product sold-out immediately. The initial buzz, however, slowed down and the shipment times remained unchanged for the next 48 hours, which Kuo cites as sign that the demand for the mixed-reality headset “may quickly taper off after the core fans and heavy users place their orders.”

Comparing the demand for the Vision Pro headset to Apple’s iPhone, Kuo said, “Popular iPhone models also sell out immediately upon pre-order, and shipping times typically increase to several weeks within hours. However, unlike Vision Pro, iPhone models usually continue to see a steady increase in shipping times 24 to 48 hours after pre-orders open, indicating that demand continues to grow even after the initial sold-out.”

According to media reports, Apple’s supply chain partner such as assembler Luxshare will work over time during the Lunar New Year to meet demand, as the company expects an increase in demand for the Vision Pro. Commenting on this, Kuo said that Luxshare has already been working overtime due to the challenging assembling process of the Apple Vision Pro.

Kuo added that achieving a shipment volume of 500,000 Vision Pro units for the year 2024 should not be challenging for Apple. However, it is important for the company to “closely monitor demand in other markets and application updates to assess changes in demand.”

Earlier, Kuo reported that Apple will likely produce between 60,000 to 80,000 units of Vision Pro for its launch on February 2.