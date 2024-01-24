Sensex (    %)
                        
95% of Indian parents concerned about screen addiction of children: Survey

An overwhelming 95% of Indian parents are deeply concerned about screen addiction, while 80% and 70% expressed worries regarding gaming addiction and adult content consumption

screen addiction

Screen addiction amog children | Photo: Wikimedia commons

Anuradha Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

95 per cent of Indian parents are deeply concerned about screen addiction, a survey finds hinting at excessive and compulsive use of digital devices by their children.

In today's digital era, children's screen addiction has become a growing concern for parents and educators. Where children are growing up in a world saturated with online content, the line between constructive engagement and harmful addiction has become increasingly blurred.
The survey presented by Baatu Tech, a smart parenting solutions company, announced the results of a recent survey that speaks about the alarming concerns of Indian parents regarding screen addiction, gaming, and adult content consumption among children.

The survey conducted among 3,000 participants revealed that an overwhelming 95 per cent of Indian parents are deeply concerned about screen addiction, while 80 per cent and 70 per cent expressed worries regarding gaming addiction and adult content consumption, respectively.
Concerns of Indian Parents:

- 95 per cent of Indian parents are deeply worried about screen addiction
- 80 per cent express concerns about gaming addiction
- 70 per cent are troubled by adult content consumption

Studies have indicated that excessive screen time can negatively impact children's physical and mental health, hinder cognitive development, and impede social interactions. One area of particular concern is the rising trend of gaming addiction among children. According to a study published in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions, approximately 3-4 per cent of children worldwide experience problematic gaming behaviours.

Rising Trend of Gaming Addiction:

- 3-4 per cent of children globally experience problematic gaming behaviours
- Effects include poor academic performance, disrupted sleep patterns, and reduced physical activity
- Exposure to violent games linked to increased aggression and desensitisation to real-life violence

The survey highlights the escalating concerns surrounding children's exposure to inappropriate content and excessive screen time. 'As technology continues to permeate every aspect of our lives, parents must adopt an informed and proactive approach to ensure that their children develop a responsible and harmonious relationship with technology,' the survey states.

"We believe parenting in the digital age requires constant vigilance, open and honest communication, and a well-informed approach. Our Smart Parenting Solutions empower parents to foster digital literacy while safeguarding their children's well-being," said Sandeep Kumar, founder & managing director, Baatu Tech.

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

