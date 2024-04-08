Apple to launch iPad Pro, Air in May; working on foldable models for future

Apple is reportedly on schedule to launch the iPad Pro and iPad Air on May 6. Later in the year, these two models would be joined by the iPad mini and the iPad as Apple plans to refresh the entire iPad portfolio by the end of 2024. The US-based technology giant is also exploring foldable form factor, but the work on this is in its early stages and not planned for 2024.

iPad Pro and iPad Air: What to expect

Among the core upgrades for the iPad Pro and iPad Air would be the M-series chip. The iPad Pad is expected to boast the latest M3 chip, and the iPad Air would feature the M2 chip.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple is planning to launch the new iPad models on May 6 along with a new Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil. According to the report, Apple retail stores are expected to receive product marketing materials for the upcoming iPad Pro and iPad Air models by the end of this week, suggesting that the products might launch in the coming weeks.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPad Pro would likely get a major overhaul in both specifications and design. OLED display is said to be the new standard on the iPad Pro that could result in a price jump, compared to the current-generation model.

iPad Pro (2024): Expected specifications

Processor: M3 chipset

Display: OLED display (11-inch / 13-inch), thinner bezels

Design: Redesigned rear camera module, front camera in landscape orientation

Other: MagSafe wireless charging support

iPad Air (2024): Expected specifications

Processor: M2 chipset

Display: New 12.9-inch display option

Design: Redesigned rear camera module

Other: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support

iPad and iPad mini: What to expect

Besides iPad Pro and iPad Air, Apple is planning to launch the iPad mini and iPad. These two, however, are set for release later this year. According to Bloomberg’s report, both of these devices are not expected to be major updates. The upcoming iPad mini would likely only get a processor upgrade and no design changes, and the base-line iPad would likely be an affordable version based on the 10th generation model from 2022.

Foldable iPad

Apple is reportedly exploring the prospect of foldable iPads. According to Bloomberg, the company is actively working on this project. Said to be in its early stages of development, Bloomberg reported, Apple is currently figuring out ways to create foldable screens without any visible crease and might even cancel the project if it is unable to solve the problem.

Earlier, analyst Ming Chi Kuo also reported that the company has a “clear development schedule” for a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, which he expects to enter mass production by 2027. Another technology insider, Revegnus, posted on X that the upcoming foldable product by Apple will combine the MacBook form factor with the functionality of an iPad. He said that the device would function like a MacBook and can be used as an alternative to the iPad when folded.