Apple may not hold rumoured new iPad Air and iPad Pro launch on March 26

Apple is mulling the launch of updated iPad models after bringing no new devices last year. According to Bloomberg’s report in January, Apple was supposed to bring a new MacBook Air with M3 along with new iPad Air and iPad Pro models by the end of March. Although Apple had launched the M3-powered MacBook Air, the company has not yet confirmed any details about the upcoming iPad variants.

Last week, it was reported that Apple has started shipping the 2024 iPad Air to other countries from its manufacturing hubs in China, with a potential launch planned alongside the iPad Pro on March 26. Following the report, Apple analyst Mark Gurman posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the reports are false and there is no launch scheduled for March 26.

iPad Pro: What to expect

Similar to the recently launched MacBook Air, the iPad Pro will likely be powered by the M3 Chip and support MagSafe wireless charging. However, the biggest change for the high-end iPad model is expected to be in the display department. The 2024 iPad Pro will likely be the first iPad to sport an OLED panel. The OLED display would allow the Pro models to feature variable refresh rates, which is likely to reach as low as 10Hz – compared to 24Hz on the predecessor. Additionally, the iPad Pro will be offered in two different screen sizes of 11-inch and 13-inch with significantly thinner bezels on all sides compared to the current generation model.

The 2024 iPad Pro would likely get a redesigned rear camera bump with a rectangular module housing the cameras and the flash. It may even get the front camera in landscape orientation.

iPad Air: What to expect

The upcoming iPad Air model would likely be offered in a new 12.9-inch display option, alongside the standard 10.9-inch model. Despite a bigger sized variant, the 2024 iPad Air model is expected to retain the frame and chassis design from its predecessor. However, it might get a similar camera module redesign as the Pro model.

The 2024 iPad Air is expected to be powered by the M2 chipset and get support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

There are contradictory reports out there related to the launch dates, with each running their own versions of the expected features and specifications. However, there is a concurrent theme across reports. Below is a short summary on what to expect from the next-generation iPad models.