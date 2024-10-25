Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple to make multiple Mac-related announcements next week: What to expect

Apple to make multiple Mac-related announcements next week: What to expect

Apple is anticipated to kick off Mac-related announcements with AI features rollout on Oct 28, followed by launch of M4-powered Macs and introduction of related USB-C accessories later in same week

Apple's Greg Joswiak on X

Apple's Greg Joswiak on X

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple will announce updates to its Mac lineup next week, starting from October 28. Apple’s marketing vice president, Greg Joswiak, confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the company has an “exciting week of announcements” beginning Monday morning. This suggests that Apple may not be hosting an event to launch new M4 chip-powered Macs but will instead make multiple announcements throughout the week.
In addition to the announcements, Joswiak shared a teaser video featuring the Apple logo and the Mac’s Finder icon with glowing borders, similar to the new Siri interface. This suggests that Apple could officially release the first batch of Apple Intelligence features to Macs, iPhones, and iPads with the respective operating system updates. Here are the details on what to expect from Apple next week.
 

Apple Intelligence

Apple is expected to roll out the first batch of Apple Intelligence features, including system-wide writing assistance, an updated Siri interface, notification summaries, intelligent suggestions, and creativity tools in Photos.

More From This Section

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India to push for global standards in upcoming technologies, says Scindia

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Nvidia AI summit: Experts stress need for sovereign AI systems, strategies

Samsung introduces a medication tracking feature to the Samsung Health app

Now, you can manage your medication list and schedule on Samsung Health app

M4 chip

Apple's MacBook Air refresh with M4 chipset coming early next year: Report

OnePlus announces festive offers

OnePlus announces festive offers on phones, tablets, and more: Check deals

 
Writing Tools
 
AI-powered writing tools will be integrated across the system, enabling users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text directly within apps.
 
Revamped Siri
 
With the new update, Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, will feature a new interface with glowing lights around the screen’s edge. The update will enhance Siri's abilities, allowing it to understand conversational context and respond more naturally.
 
Photos app
 
The Photos app will gain smart search capabilities, enabling users to find photos and videos by description. New tools such as Clean Up, for removing unwanted objects, and Memory Movie, for generating videos, will also be included.
 
Communication
 
Apple Intelligence will also include features for summarising notifications, emails, and messages. Additionally, it will have a Smart Reply feature for suggesting responses.

Mac lineup upgrade with M4 chip

MacBook Pro
 
The upcoming M4 MacBook Pro is anticipated to come with a minimum of 16GB of RAM across all M4 chip configurations, unlike the 8GB base variant seen in the M3 MacBook Pro. The base model of the M4 is likely to include a 10-core CPU and GPU, marking an upgrade from the M3’s 8-core CPU. In terms of connectivity, the M4 MacBook Pro is expected to feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an increase from the current model’s two. Additionally, the base variant may be offered in Space Black, a colour option previously reserved for higher-end MacBook Pro models.
 
Mac mini
 
The Mac mini, which has remained unchanged since 2010, is reportedly poised for a major redesign. It is expected to be much smaller, with a form factor similar to the Apple TV but potentially taller. Apple appears set to skip the M3 chip, equipping the new model with M4 and M4 Pro chips. The base M4 chip is likely to be similar to the one used in the iPad Pro, while the M4 Pro may offer additional GPU cores and enhanced memory options.
 
The redesigned Mac mini is anticipated to eliminate USB Type-A ports, instead featuring up to five USB-C ports, alongside an HDMI port, a headphone/microphone jack, and Ethernet. Despite the compact design, the power supply might be internal.
 
iMac
 
The upcoming iMac, similar to the MacBook Pro, is expected to receive notable upgrades, including the M4 chip, which could improve performance with a 10-core CPU, replacing the current 8-core version. The new iMac may also start with a 16GB RAM variant, offering configurations with up to 32GB of RAM.
 
USB-C accessories for the Mac ecosystem
 
In addition to new M4 chip-powered Macs, Apple is also expected to launch new accessories, including a new Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad with USB-C ports.

Also Read

apple, apple logo

Apple's Q3 China smartphone sales slip 0.3% while Huawei's jump 42%

Tech wrap Oct 24

Tech wrap Oct 24: Nvidia CEO India visit, Sony LinkBuds Open launch, more

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Cook says company to increase investment in China: State media

iOS 18

iOS 18.2 developer beta: Apple tests more AI features, ChatGPT integration

Goldman, Apple

Goldman, Apple to pay $89 mn following CFPB probe of credit card JV

Topics : Apple Apple MacBook Pro artifical intelligence Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon