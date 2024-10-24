Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, you can manage your medication list and schedule on Samsung Health app

Now, you can manage your medication list and schedule on Samsung Health app

Samsung has announced that its medication tracking feature in Health app for Android will allow users to keep track of their prescribed or over-the-counter medication and provide medical information

Samsung introduces a medication tracking feature to the Samsung Health app

Samsung introduces a medication tracking feature to the Samsung Health app

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has introduced a medication tracking feature to the Samsung Health app for Android. The new feature is in addition to a range of advanced health offerings, including sleep management, mindfulness programmes, and irregular heart rhythm notification capabilities that Samsung offers through its Health app.
The new feature will provide essential medical information and tips to users, in addition to allowing them to manage their medication routines. Samsung said it has designed the medication feature with the needs of Indian consumers in mind. Users will receive detailed information, including general descriptions and possible side effects, after entering the name of the medication into the app. Moreover, users will also be provided with information on adverse reactions from drug-to-drug interactions and other relevant safety guidance.
 
 
Samsung said the feature is intended to help users manage their medication list and schedule, and information provided is evidence-based content licensed from Tata 1mg.
 
According to Samsung, alerts can be set up to remind users when to take their medications and when to refill them seamlessly through the app. Samsung has stated that these alerts can be fine-tuned to meet the individual user's needs, allowing prioritisation of medications based on their importance. Reminders from the Samsung Health app can range from “gentle” to “strong.”

More From This Section

M4 chip

Apple's MacBook Air refresh with M4 chipset coming early next year: Report

OnePlus announces festive offers

OnePlus announces festive offers on phones, tablets, and more: Check deals

Huang

India to see 20 times growth in computing capacity in 2024: Nvidia CEO

Jensen Huang

Nvidia launches Hindi-language AI model in India as CEO Huang visits

iOS 18

iOS 18.2 developer beta: Apple tests more AI features, ChatGPT integration

Galaxy Watch users will also receive reminders directly on their watch, even when away from their smartphones. The medication tracking feature will be available on the Samsung Health app in India via app updates, and Samsung has indicated that the information provided is evidence-based content licensed from Tata 1mg.
 
The app requires a smartphone with Android 10.0 or later and Samsung Health app version 6.28 or later.

Also Read

Tech wrap Oct 21

Tech wrap Oct 21: OnePlus 13 launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE, WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: Is it different from Fold 6?

Premiumlabour strike

Labour unions in India: Adapting to new challenges amid global changes

Tech wrap Oct 18

Tech wrap Oct 18: Samsung Galaxy A16, ChatGPT, Android 15, iOS 18, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: Samsung to unveil new device on October 21

Topics : Samsung health apps Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon