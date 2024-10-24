Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech wrap Oct 24: Nvidia CEO India visit, Sony LinkBuds Open launch, more

Tech wrap Oct 24: Nvidia CEO India visit, Sony LinkBuds Open launch, more

Nvidia introduces Hindi-language AI model in India as CEO Huang visits. Sony launches LinkBuds Open (WF-L910). Noise launches women wellness-focused NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch

Tech wrap Oct 24

Tech wrap Oct 24

BS Tech New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
On Thursday, Nvidia, the chip giant, expanded its partnerships with major Indian companies such as Reliance Industries and introduced a lightweight artificial intelligence (AI) model specifically for the Hindi language, aiming to tap into a growing market.
   
On October 24, Sony unveiled the WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) in India. These wireless earbuds feature a distinctive open ring design and a lightweight, compact form tailored for a secure fit for different ear sizes. Sony claims that the evolved geometric shape ensures comfort, and the earbuds also come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating.
 
   
Apple has launched the first developer beta of iOS 18.2, which includes the second set of Apple Intelligence tools for developers to test ahead of the public beta and general release. This update introduces features for image generation, including Genmoji and Image Playground, along with enhanced Writing Tools that feature a "Describe your change" text field. It also enables Visual Intelligence through Camera Control on the iPhone 16 series.

More From This Section

Samsung introduces a medication tracking feature to the Samsung Health app

Now, you can manage your medication list and schedule on Samsung Health app

M4 chip

Apple's MacBook Air refresh with M4 chipset coming early next year: Report

OnePlus announces festive offers

OnePlus announces festive offers on phones, tablets, and more: Check deals

iOS 18

iOS 18.2 developer beta: Apple tests more AI features, ChatGPT integration

Garmin Instinct Series

Garmin aims for double-digit growth in India, e-commerce expansion

   
Indian smart wearable brand Noise has introduced the NoiseFit Diva 2, a smartwatch specifically designed for women's wellness. It includes features such as improved female cycle tracking, advanced cycle analysis, phase-specific tips, and a detailed cycle calendar. The NoiseFit Diva 2 also offers 100 sports modes and more than 100 customizable watch faces, along with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
   
OnePlus has launched festive promotions for smartphones and ecosystem products, which will be available until November 5, 2024. Customers can take advantage of these deals through the OnePlus online store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, as well as through offline partners such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma, and Vijay Sales.
   
Apple is expected to launch its M4 chipset-powered MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini soon, with the MacBook Air anticipated to receive the M4 upgrade early next year. A Bloomberg report suggests that the MacBook Air featuring M4 chips is set to debut in early 2025.
   
Garmin has launched the Fenix 8 Series in India, its next-generation line of premium multisport GPS smartwatches tailored for athletes and adventure enthusiasts. This series offers advanced training modules and tracking features. Additionally, Garmin has introduced a personalized app designed for coaches and athletes.
   
Samsung has rolled out a medication tracking feature to its Samsung Health app for Android. This new addition complements the range of advanced health offerings, which includes sleep management, mindfulness programmes, and irregular heart rhythm notifications provided through its Health app.
   
Nvidia Corp.'s Jensen Huang is establishing partnerships with India's largest firms, including Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd., underscoring the importance of the world's most populous nation for the AI pioneer’s future.
   
On Thursday, Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of Nvidia, stated that India, highly valued by the global computing industry, is expected to witness a 20-fold increase in computing capacity in 2024 and will soon begin exporting significant AI solutions.
 
 
A report published on Thursday highlighted that the rapidly growing Indian online gaming sector is facing a serious threat from money laundering, stressing the need for urgent measures to ensure its continued success and protect the country’s robust digital economy.

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric launches Digital Twin platform powered by Nvidia Omniverse

Huang

India to see 20 times growth in computing capacity in 2024: Nvidia CEO

Nvidia-Mukesh Ambani

India to lead AI age, says Mukesh Ambani as Nvidia launches Hindi model

Jensen Huang

Nvidia launches Hindi-language AI model in India as CEO Huang visits

SK Hynix

Nvidia supplier SK Hynix reports record profit, sees demand for AI chips

Topics : Sony Nvidia Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon