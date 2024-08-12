Business Standard
Apple to release next-generation iPhone SE with AI features in 2025: Report

Besides the Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of artificial intelligence features, the next-generation iPhone SE could feature a new design and a better display

Representative image: iPhone SE 2022

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Apple could bring the next version of its affordable iPhone SE early next year. According to a Bloomberg report, the iPhone SE, which was last updated in 2022, could get a complete overhaul in early 2025. The updated iPhone SE could feature a new design, a better display, and access to Apple Intelligence, the company’s suite of artificial intelligence features.

iPhone SE: What to expect

According to the report, the next-generation iPhone SE will look a lot like the iPhone 14 and will sport an OLED display with thin bezels. The smartphone is expected to gain access to Apple Intelligence features, which is significant given that Apple Intelligence is currently limited to the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series.

Earlier, it was reported that the next-generation iPhone SE model could be powered by the A18 chip, which will debut with the iPhone 16 series, along with 8GB RAM. This further solidifies the possibility of Apple Intelligence on the iPhone SE, as the next generation of Apple Silicon is said to be specifically built for handling AI workloads. Additionally, Apple has previously stated that an iPhone requires at least 8GB RAM to run Apple Intelligence features.

The anticipated iPhone SE is expected to feature a 6.06-inch OLED display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it could drop the circular Touch ID sensor in favour of a FaceID sensor, similar to the current generation iPhone models. The next iPhone SE model would also likely adopt the USB Type-C port instead of the Lightning connector.

As for the camera, the iPhone SE is expected to have a single camera setup at the back, similar to the previous generation model, but the sensor would likely be a 48-megapixel lens instead of the 12-megapixel one on its predecessor.
Apple iPhone iPhone SE Technology

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

