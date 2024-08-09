Pixel 9 series: Of four, Google may launch just 2 models in India on Aug 14

Google may launch two models from the Pixel 9 series in India on August 14, and not the entire lineup. The US-based technology company has updated its India-centric online store where it has listed only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models. For context, Google is anticipated to launch four models in the Pixel 9 series at a global event on August 13. These may encompass the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Of these, only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models are mentioned on the Google India online store. Moreover, the preview image shared by Google India on social media platform X shows only two smartphones.

Historically, Google has pulled back the release of some Pixel devices in India. Last year, Google at its annual developers conference, Google I/O, launched its maiden foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, alongside the Pixel 7a smartphone. While the latter made its way to the Indian market, the Pixel Fold never launched in the region.

Google is expected to launch all the models in the Pixel 9 series in India, starting with Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The other two models could launch later in the country.

Google Pixel 9 series: What to expect

Google has already revealed the first look of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro will feature a flat frame design and a floating island-style camera module, which is detached from the frame, unlike the camera visor design on the Pixel 8 series. The standard Pixel 9 and the anticipated Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to adopt a similar design. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature an isolated square-shaped camera island on the top left side of the device. It will also have a flat frame design similar to the Pixel 9 Pro.

The Pixel 9 series is expected to bring significant upgrades in the camera department. The standard Pixel 9 will likely feature a new Sony IMX858 ultra-wide-angle camera sensor with a larger aperture, replacing the existing Sony IMX386. Additionally, it is expected to have autofocus for the front-facing camera. Both the Pixel 9 Pro and the anticipated Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to include the new Sony IMX858 sensor for the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. They may also feature a 50MP IMX858 sensor for the front-facing camera, marking a significant upgrade.

The Pixel 9 series devices are also expected to feature brighter display panels. According to media reports, the standard Pixel 9 smartphone will achieve 1,800 nits of peak HDR brightness, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL panels will reach up to 2,050 nits. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a taller display, with the inner foldable panel achieving up to 1,600 nits and the outer cover display up to 1,800 nits of peak HDR brightness.

Google will also likely bring new Pixel exclusive artificial intelligence features. The Pixel 9 series would likely get a new "Add Me" feature, which is anticipated to be an enhanced version of the "Best Take" feature. A new "Studio" app, an all-in-one AI image generator and editor, is also expected. However, the most notable feature would likely be the "Pixel Screenshots" feature, which is expected to function similarly to Microsoft's Recall feature for the Copilot+ PC platform but with more focus on privacy.