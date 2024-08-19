Apple Watch Series 10 to feature bigger displays, new chip: What to expect

Apple is expected to launch the Watch Series 10 alongside the iPhone 16 series in September. The next-generation Apple Watch series is anticipated to bring a range of changes and improvements, including bigger displays, new chips, and possibly new health sensors. Here are the details:

The Apple Watch Series 10 is likely to feature a larger display on both the smaller and bigger watch models. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the smaller Apple Watch, which currently measures 41mm, will increase to 45mm. Similarly, the larger Apple Watch will grow from 45mm to 49mm, matching the size of the current-generation Apple Watch Ultra.





Also Read: Apple to launch iPhone 16 Pro models in new Desert Titanium colour: Report In addition to a bigger display, the Apple Watch Series 10 models will also adopt a new sleek design with a thinner case. This will be a welcome change, as the larger displays might have otherwise made the Apple Watch bulkier with the thickness of the current generation.

Apple Watch Series 10: Display

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to incorporate low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology for its OLED display. LTPO technology allows the display to dynamically adjust the refresh rate depending on usage, conserving battery life in the process.

With an LTPO display, the Apple Watch Series 10 is likely to offer longer battery life or could maintain the same battery life as the previous generation while packing in more features.

Apple Watch Series 10: Performance

Apple is expected to introduce a new chip with the Watch Series 10, likely named the S10. The anticipated S10 chip is expected to come with a Neural Engine (Neural Processing Unit), offering improved artificial intelligence processing capabilities.

While Apple is not expected to introduce Apple Intelligence features to the Apple Watch initially, the new processor would make the Watch ready for a potential rollout of AI features in the future. The new processor would also likely improve the overall performance of the Watch.

Apple Watch Series 10: Health monitoring

According to media reports, Apple has been working on new health monitoring features for the Apple Watch, such as hypertension detection and sleep-apnea detection. However, it is not known if these features will be ready in time for the launch of the Watch Series 10.