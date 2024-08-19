Google Maps adds offline mode on WearOS smartwatches in public beta: Report

Business Standard
Wear OS smartwatches can now store maps data on-device, enabling navigation without an internet connection in the latest Google Maps update

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Google Maps are now available in offline mode on select Wear OS-powered smartwatches, allowing users to store map data on-device for navigation services without needing an internet connection.

According to 9to5Google, offline support for Google Maps on Wear OS is now rolling out in the public beta version. After updating the Google Maps app, users reportedly see a banner stating, “Offline maps on the phone are auto-downloaded to the watch.” In the latest public beta for Google Maps, a new “Offline maps” page appears above the “Settings” near the bottom of the main menu.
The watch app automatically downloads maps for the user's local area and syncs offline areas already saved on the phone. It also shows how much space the maps occupy and allows users to delete them with a tap, similar to the Android experience. Google notes that the watch is automatically synced when connected to Wi-Fi and charging.

When in offline mode, Google displays a slashed cloud icon next to the time in the map view. This feature accompanies the new “Search & go” tile that appears on Home and Work shortcuts and the microphone for voice input. Users can also jump directly into map view with a single tap, bypassing the main feed. Additionally, the option to manage downloaded maps on the smartwatch by tapping the new “Offline maps” button and selecting “Manage on Phone” is available.

This update is included in version 11.140.0701.W of Google Maps for Wear OS on the Pixel Watch 2, according to 9to5Google, as they are also enrolled in the public Google Maps beta.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

