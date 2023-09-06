Confirmation

Heatmap

Apple working on affordable MacBook lineup to challenge Chromebooks: Report

With surge in demand for online learning post pandemic, it makes sense for Apple to rejuvenate its interest in entry-level PC market

MacBook Air

the New MacBook is expected to be much cheaper than the entry level MacBook Air

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Apple is working on a new entry-level MacBook series in response to the growing popularity of Chromebooks, especially in the educational field, according to a report by Digitimes. The rumoured MacBook will be different from the current line and significantly cheaper from the MacBook Air and Pro series models.

Over the past few years, Chromebooks with its cheaper price and ease of use have overtaken Apple’s iPad in the education sector. With the surge in demand for online learning post pandemic, it makes sense for Apple to rejuvenate its interest in this market.

While the budget MacBook can continue using metal casing, Apple might have to change the material used in those cases to cut the prices as the new laptop is expected to be much cheaper than the entry level MacBook Air. Digitimes also stated that the New MacBook can be out earliest by the end of 2024 as Apple has a nine-month development cycle for moving from development to mass production.

Currently, the cheapest MacBook is the Air. Available in two display sizes – 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch – the MacBook Air is the entry-level laptop with premium price tag. While the 13.6-inch display model has been around for several years, the 15-inch display model was introduced recently. It sports a liquid retina display and is powered by an M2 processor. The MacBook Air 15 comes with a six-speaker audio system, compared to 4 on the 13-inch variant. The ports on the bigger model are the same with MagSafe charging, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

