HP expands OmniBook 5 series with Snapdragon chip-powered AI PCs: Details

The HP OmniBook 5 series has been expanded with the launch of new 14-inch and 16-inch Copilot Plus PCs powered by Snapdragon X-series chips

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

HP has expanded its OmniBook 5 line-up with the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series chips. Earlier last month, the company launched AI PCs in the OmniBook 5 line-up powered by AMD chips and now it has released Snapdragon X and Snapdragon X Plus processors-based Copilot Plus PCs.
 
The newly launched HP OmniBook 5 AI PCs are shipped with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that is claimed to deliver up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of computational power. HP OmniBook 5 powered by Snapdragon chips are offered in two display size options: 14-inch and 16-inch.
 
 
The aforementioned laptops will be available for sale in the US region starting July, at the base price of $799. It is unclear at the moment when these AI PCs will be made available for purchase in India. 

HP OmniBook 5 Snapdragon series: Details

HP has introduced its new OmniBook 5 series in two display variants—14-inch (OmniBook 5 14) and 16-inch (OmniBook 5 16). Both models are equipped with 2K (1920 x 1200) OLED displays that offer a peak brightness of 300 nits. The screens are TUV+Eyesafe Display certified to promise low blue-light emissions.
 
Users can configure the laptops with up to an eight-core Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 processor. This is paired with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU and up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, along with storage options of up to 1TB via PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs.
 
Branded as AI PCs, the new OmniBook 5 laptops are based on Microsoft’s Copilot Plus platform, complete with a dedicated Copilot Plus key. Users gain access to AI-enhanced features such as Recall and Click-to-Do, which are currently in preview. Existing Windows features like Search and Paint’s Cocreator have also been upgraded. Besides Copilot Plus PC features, it comes with a built-in HP AI Companion tool that offers local AI utilities for tasks such as document insights and performance tuning.
 
For video calls and biometric login, both laptops feature a 1080p full HD IR webcam with Windows Hello support and a privacy shutter. Wireless connectivity is powered by Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 modem, supporting Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E.
 
HP claims the OmniBook 5 series can drive either a single 5K external display or dual 4K monitors. For audio, the devices come with HP Audio Boost 2.0, dual speakers, and two integrated amplifiers that use AI to filter out background noise during video calls. Both variants are powered by a 59Wh triple-cell Lithium-ion polymer battery, which is claimed to charge up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes with the included 65W adapter.

HP OmniBook 5 Snapdragon series: Specifications

  • Display: Up to 16-inch, 2K (1920 x 1200) resolution, OLED, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 300 nits peak brightness, TUV+Eyesafe display
  • Processor: Snapdragon X and Snapdragon X Plus
  • Graphics: Qualcomm Adreno GPU (Integrated)
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Memory: Up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Storage: Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Webcam: HP True Vision 1080p FHD IR camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones
  • Audio: Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost
  • Battery: 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer battery with 65W USB Type-C power adapter

Topics : HP Qualcomm Snapdragon Laptops

First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

