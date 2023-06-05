close

Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE: Where to watch keynote livestream and what to expect

At the WWDC23 keynote, Apple would announce the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS

Apple WWDC 2023

Apple Inc. is set to kick off its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC) on June 5 at 10:30 pm (IST). Officially called the WWDC23, the event will start with a keynote event where the American technology giant would announce the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Since the keynote sets the stage for the rest of the developers-focused event, which would continue until June 9, it would likely be revered with hardware-related announcements. There is a lot of buzz going around the Apple WWDC23. Follow the live blog to stay on top of the news, views and updates:

Topics : Tim Cook Apple Inc Apple Apple WWDC iPhone iPad Apple India

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

