

Krafton confirmed the return of BGMI on Indian mobiles just days after reports about the game developer’s negotiations with Indian authorities surfaced on the web. “We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, chief executive officer, Krafton Inc. India, said. Battleground Mobile India, the customised version of PUBG Mobile developed specifically for the Indian market, will soon return to Indian mobile screens. South Korea-based game developer Krafton said the mobile game will be available for download soon. However, details about the exact date of BGMI’s official return have not yet been shared by Krafton. Battlegrounds Mobile was Krafton’s Indian iteration of its popular battle-royale title PUBG Mobile.



After the ban of PUBG Battlegrounds, and PUBG Mobile, BGMI was eventually removed from the app Stores in India in June last year by the government citing security risks because the game’s servers were linked to China. He added “At KRAFTON, Inc., we are deeply committed to the Indian gaming ecosystem. Our approach has always been India-first, which serves as the foundation of all our efforts. We believe in investing in the Indian gaming industry and contributing to building a vibrant ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation. To achieve our mission, we aim to augment technology developments in India by collaborating with local developers and promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies. We also recognize the importance of providing skilling and employment opportunities for Indian talent, which can help them nurture their skillset and thrive in the industry”.



Earlier, reports indicated that BGMI was set to make a comeback for a limited period of time, along with some restrictions. These include limited playing hours and changes to the game’s servers. The game developer has reportedly been asked by the government to tweak the game to show no blood. Battlegrounds Mobile India had surpassed 100 million cumulative users shortly after a year of its launch.