

Amazon's cloud computing unit on Thursday said that the planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year. Amazon Web Services (AWS) WILL invest Rs 1.05 trillion into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 as it looks to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.



In the statement, AWS said it plans to invest Rs 1.05 trillion into cloud infrastructure in India and added its long-term commitment in India will reach Rs 1.36 trillion by 2030. These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs, are part of the data centre supply chain in India.



"This investment is estimated to contribute Rs 1.94 trillion to India's total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030," the statement said. This follows AWS' investment of Rs 30,900 crore between 2016 and 2022, which will bring AWS' total investment in India to Rs 1.36 trillion by 2030.

Also Read AWS to invest $4.4 bn in India by 2030 through new Hyderabad region service Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts Accenture partners with AWS to launch cloud acceleration platform Q3 GDP numbers: Taking a look at some high-frequency indicators China's crackdown on data access adds to list of missing statistics Big win for Twitter, Google at US Supreme Court in internet liability cases Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Guv continues Twitter allows verified users to upload 2-hour long videos on platform Insolvency filing depressing in growing Indian market: Airbus India chief Godrej Agrovet, SBI partner to offer loans to palm oil farmers: Report



AWS has two data centre infrastructure regions in India -- the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, launched in 2016, and the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, launched in November 2022. AWS added that its investment in India has a ripple effect in the local economy in areas, such as workforce development, training and skilling opportunities, community engagement, and sustainability initiatives.



AWS has invested more than Rs 30,900 crore in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region between 2016 and 2022. This included both capital and operating expenditures associated with constructing, maintaining, and operating the data centres in that region. "The two AWS Regions are designed to provide Indian customers with multiple options to run workloads with even greater resilience and availability, securely store data in India, and serve end-users with low latency," it said.



"PM Narendra Modi's Digital India vision is driving expansion of cloud & data centres in India," Minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar said. Its overall contribution to the GDP of India between 2016 and 2022 was more than Rs 38,200 crore, and the investment supported nearly 39,500 FTE jobs annually in Indian businesses, AWS estimates.



"MeitY is also working on a Cloud and Data Centre Policy to catalyse innovation, sustainability, and growth of India Cloud," the minister said. The latest investment will catalyse India's digital economy.



AWS observed that hundreds of thousands of its customers in India run their workloads on AWS to drive cost savings, accelerate innovation, and increase speed time to market. Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business - AWS India and South Asia at Amazon Web Services India, said the planned investment will "help create more beneficial ripple effects, supporting India on its path to becoming a global digital powerhouse."



AWS also helps several Indian businesses build digital solutions locally that can be scaled globally through the AWS Partner Network (APN) where Indian partners can use programmes, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. This includes government entities such as Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, public healthcare institutions like Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, large Indian enterprises such as Ashok Leyland, Axis Bank, HDFC Life and Titan, small and medium businesses like Havmor, Qube Cinema, and Narayana Nethralaya, and startups like BankBazaar, HirePro, M2P, and Yubi, among others.