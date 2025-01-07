Business Standard

CES 2025: AMD brings new chips for AI PCs, gaming PCs and handheld consoles

CES 2025: AMD brings new chips for AI PCs, gaming PCs and handheld consoles

Acer has already introduced new laptops, integrating AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series processors into its Nitro V and Swift Go series

Harsh Shivam
Jan 07 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

AMD unveiled a range of new processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, including its latest Ryzen AI Max, Ryzen AI 300, and Ryzen AI 200 central processing units (CPUs), aimed at next-generation AI PCs. Beyond its AI-focused CPUs, AMD also announced a slew of new gaming-focused CPUs for desktops, laptops, and handheld PCs.   
 
The Ryzen AI Max series targets high-performance laptops for gamers and creators. These processors support up to 128GB of unified memory and feature a neural processing unit capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). AMD also announced a PRO variant of the Ryzen AI Max, incorporating enterprise-grade security and management features. Complementing the AI Max, the Ryzen AI 300 and AI 300 Pro Series chips are designed for consumer AI PCs, also delivering 50 TOPS of AI processing and compatibility with Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform.   
 
 
Taiwanese electronics maker Acer has already introduced new laptops, integrating AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series processors into its Nitro V and Swift Go series.
 
AMD also debuted its Ryzen 200 and Ryzen 200 PRO Series chips for affordable consumer and enterprise laptops.   
 
For gaming enthusiasts, AMD revealed two new desktop processors, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D, as part of the Ryzen 9000 series. The company also launched the Ryzen 9000HX Series processors for gaming laptops, highlighting enhanced thermal performance and improved battery efficiency.   

In the handheld gaming space, AMD introduced its next-generation Ryzen Z2 chips. Leading the line-up is the Ryzen Z2 Extreme, accompanied by the Ryzen Z2 and the Ryzen Z2 Go, which is expected to power more affordable handheld gaming devices.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

