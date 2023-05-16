close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

WhatsApp said the 'chat lock' feature provides an added level of protection to private messages. Even if someone manages to access the user's phone, these locked messages will remain confidential

BS Web Team New Delhi
WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta has added a new feature to its instant messaging platform WhatsApp that is intended to make it easier to keep conversations more private. Called ‘Chat Lock’, the feature allows users to lock specific chats using either a password or biometric authentication. This new feature was announced by Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday.
WhatsApp said notifications from locked conversations would not display the name of the sender or the actual message, which can only be accessed post-authentication. “We think this feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives,” the company said in a blog post.

While there has been an option to lock the entire application using biometrics or a PIN code, the 'chat lock' feature is a new addition to the privacy and security features on the platform that provides an added level of protection to private messages. Even if someone manages to access the user's phone, these locked messages will remain confidential.
WhatsApp said that additional customisations will be added to the Chat Lock feature in coming months. “Over the next few months, we’re going to be adding more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices, creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from your phone’s,” Meta wrote.

WhatsApp already has several security features, such as encrypted chat backup, disappearing messages, and end-to-end encryption, among others.

Also Read

End-to-End Encryption: Here's how it works, benefits and drawbacks

WhatsApp rolls out new security feature 'Account Protect', more: Details

Everything you need to know about WhatsApp's new 'Keep in Chat' feature

WhatsApp details privacy and safety features rolled out in 2022

Meta introduces new privacy features for protecting its young users

AI-generated image: This Google Search tool helps detect synthetic photos

Apple to not make iPads, Mac PCs but may manufacture AirPods in India

Zuckerberg launches 'Chat Lock' on WhatsApp to protect conversations

Mark Zuckerberg announces 'Chat Lock' on WhatsApp to protect conversations

BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 335,000 downloads

Topics : WhatsApp features WhatsApp update WhatsApp privacy BS Web Reports

First Published: May 16 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

AI-generated image: This Google Search tool helps detect synthetic photos

AI to improve HR efficiency; workforce, talent management to be automated
2 min read

Apple to not make iPads, Mac PCs but may manufacture AirPods in India

Apple Inc, Apple
2 min read

Poco F5 smartphone review: Strong on paper and so in hands-on experience

Poco F5
6 min read

Zuckerberg launches 'Chat Lock' on WhatsApp to protect conversations

Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)
2 min read

Mark Zuckerberg announces 'Chat Lock' on WhatsApp to protect conversations

WhatsApp
2 min read

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

crude oil
2 min read

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon