WhatsApp said notifications from locked conversations would not display the name of the sender or the actual message, which can only be accessed post-authentication. “We think this feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives,” the company said in a blog post.

Meta has added a new feature to its instant messaging platform WhatsApp that is intended to make it easier to keep conversations more private. Called ‘Chat Lock’, the feature allows users to lock specific chats using either a password or biometric authentication. This new feature was announced by Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday.