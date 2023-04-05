close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ChatGPT opens door to four-day week structure, says Nobel Prize winner

Christopher Pissarides, professor at London School of Economics, who specializes in the impact of automation on work, said labour market can adapt quickly enough to AI-backed chatbots

Bloomberg
ChatGPT

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Tom Rees

The ChatGPT revolution opens the door to a four-day week by providing a major productivity boost for swathes of jobs, according to a Nobel Prize-wining labor economist.
Christopher Pissarides – a professor at the London School of Economics who specializes in the impact of automation on work — said the labor market can adapt quickly enough to artificial intelligence-backed chatbots. His remark tamp down concerns that rapid advances in technology could bring mass job losses.
“I’m very optimistic that we could increase productivity,” he said in an interview at a conference in Glasgow. “We could increase our well-being generally from work and we could take off more leisure. We could move to a four-day week easily.”

Chatbots, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, have been hailed as a potentially transformative technology that could cause a productivity boom but also expose hundreds of millions of white collar jobs.
Pissarides has previously investigated the impact of automation on jobs through the Pissarides Review into the Future of Work and Wellbeing. He won a Nobel Prize in economics for his work on labor market frictions.

Also Read

Quora launches platform 'Poe' for back-and-forth dialogue with AI chatbots

Forget chatbots, this is how corporate America is really using AI

AI vs humans: Some companies begin replacing employees with ChatGPT

Trade unions urge Centre to scrap four labour codes, convene conference

Focus on labour reforms, social security for informal workers in 2023

NASA Psyche Mission set to launch in Oct 2023 with new flight plan

Designer develops ChatGPT-based AI clock that tells time with short poems

Coming soon to a mall in Mumbai, Apple's first retail store in India

6G, the next big mobile technology: Internet of the senses, anyone?

Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams to enhance virtual background


Pissarides said the technology could still take a malevolent turn, such as being used for surveillance or invading privacy. But he said it could make a “big difference” to productivity if used well.
“They could take away lots of boring things that we do at work … and then leave only the interesting stuff to human beings,” he said. The transition for workers will be made less painful by slower adoption by companies despite the technology “moving fast,” he added.

Some are concerned of the impact the technology could have on society. Tech leaders, including Elon Musk, signed an open letter last month calling for a pause to the training of powerful AI systems.
“There’s just no limit to how much work humanity could generate if they really want to work,” Pissarides said. “It will take long to have a real impact and during that time people will adjust. What you need in this adjustment is basically upskilling.”

His remarks follow a Goldman Sachs report that estimated that 300 million jobs are exposed globally to generative AI, such as ChatGPT. The bank’s economists also argued that it could be transformative for productivity and GDP growth.
Advanced economies have suffered a shifting down in productivity gains since the financial crisis, slowing GDP growth markedly.

“The combination of significant labor cost savings, new job creation, and higher productivity for non-displaced workers raises the possibility of a productivity boom that raises economic growth substantially,” Goldman’s economists said in a report last month. “We estimate that AI could eventually increase annual global GDP by 7%.”

Topics : Artificial intelligence | Machine Learning | Chatbots | labour market

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Sony introduces 'Accessibility Tags' for PS5 consoles to give insights

Sony
2 min read

Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams to enhance virtual background

Microsoft Teams
2 min read

Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google
1 min read

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Apple may launch its upcoming AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

Rs 50k per month for 2bhk: Bangalore is now India's hottest rental market

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading
2 min read

Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon