JUST IN
Quora launches platform 'Poe' for back-and-forth dialogue with AI chatbots
Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
What is Matter, the new standard for smart home IoT devices?
Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPad models: Report
Google changes release schedule for Chrome 110 to monitor release
Spotify working on HealthKit integration to provide workout playlists
Streaming app Netflix plans to end password sharing feature in early 2023
Year in review 2022: From Google to OnePlus, best 5 mid-premium smartphones
Samsung may launch upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone series on Feb 1
Meta makes virtual reality headset Quest 2's GPU more powerful by 7%
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Quora launches platform 'Poe' for back-and-forth dialogue with AI chatbots

Social question-and-answer website Quora has launched a platform called "Poe" that will allow users to ask questions, receive instant answers and engage in back-and-forth dialogue with AI chatbots

Topics
Artificial intelligence | Chatbots | Social Media

IANS  |  San Francisco 

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Social question-and-answer website Quora has launched a platform called "Poe" that will allow users to ask questions, receive instant answers and engage in back-and-forth dialogue with AI chatbots.

As reported by TechCrunch, Poe (Platform for Open Exploration), which is currently only available on iOS, is intended to be a place where people can easily interact with a variety of different AI agents.

"We have learned a lot about building consumer internet products over the last 12 years building and operating Quora. And we are specifically experienced in serving people who are looking for knowledge," a Quora spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"We believe much of what we've learned can be applied to this new domain where people are interfacing with large language models," it added.

Poe functions similarly to a text messaging app, but for AI models -- users can communicate with the models separately, according to the report.

Poe's chat interface offers a variety of conversation topics and uses cases, such as "writing help," "cooking," "problem-solving," and "nature", the report added.

"We think this will be a fun way for people to interact with and explore different language models. Poe is designed to be the best way for someone to get an instant answer to any question they have, using natural conversation," the spokesperson said.

For now, Quora says it is concentrating on scalability, gathering feedback from beta testers, and addressing any issues that arise, said the report.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on artificial intelligence

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 17:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU