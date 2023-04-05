close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Designer develops ChatGPT-based AI clock that tells time with short poems

He'd been experimenting with OpenAI's (the creator of ChatGPT) language models for a while and came up with the idea of linking the two, the report said

IANS San Francisco
artificial intelligence

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the introduction of the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, users all over the world have been buzzing about it and figuring out what experiments they can do with it, and now it turns out that a designer has created an AI clock using ChatGPT that tells time with short poems.

Designer and blogger Matt Webb has developed this rhyming E Ink clock using ChatGPT that creates a short two-line rhyme that also tells the time for every minute of the day, reports The Verge.

According to Webb, the clock is powered by an old Inky wHAT screen and a Raspberry Pi that he previously had set up as a regular text clock.

He'd been experimenting with OpenAI's (the creator of ChatGPT) language models for a while and came up with the idea of linking the two, the report said.

"There's a single prompt to ChatGPT, and the clock uses OpenAI's API. The time is a parameter to the prompt. The prompt instructs the AI to respond with two rhyming lines, and encourages it to be imaginative and profound," Webb was quoted as saying.

He further mentioned that the clock generates new text for each display rather than drawing from a preset catalogue and that he uses ChatGPT because it is the cheapest option but would prefer to connect it to GPT-3.

Also Read

Meta joins AI chatbot race with own large language model for researchers

Users can now choose different tones of responses of AI Bing chatbot

MakeMyTrip experimenting with ChatGPT to boost customer experience

Google may introduce 20 AI-powered tools, ChatGPT competitor in May

AI vs humans: Some companies begin replacing employees with ChatGPT

Coming soon to a mall in Mumbai, Apple's first retail store in India

6G, the next big mobile technology: Internet of the senses, anyone?

Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams to enhance virtual background

Sony introduces 'Accessibility Tags' for PS5 consoles to give insights

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

"If I were an AI sommelier I'd say that ChatGPT is an easier drink with a long finish, very smooth, but GPT-3 is more complex and spicy," says Webb (who also describes his work as that of an "AI sommelier"). "It's tight with its words and has a better vocab. But not quite worth 10x the cost for something sitting on my bookshelves," Webb said.

Moreover, the designer stated that the reaction to his rhyming AI clock has been so enthusiastic that he's now exploring two routes to take the project mainstream.

First, a kit for hackers to build their own, and then a commercial product that is plug-and-play, according to the report.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has launched plugins for ChatGPT that allow the chatbot to access third-party knowledge sources and databases, including the web.

The company said that it will start providing access to plugins with a small set of users and plan to gradually roll out larger-scale access as they learn more.

--IANS

shs/svn/

Topics : Artificial intelligence

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Sony introduces 'Accessibility Tags' for PS5 consoles to give insights

Sony
2 min read

Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams to enhance virtual background

Microsoft Teams
2 min read

Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google
1 min read

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Apple may launch its upcoming AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

Rs 50k per month for 2bhk: Bangalore is now India's hottest rental market

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading
2 min read

Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon