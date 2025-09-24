Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI explores speakers, glasses, AI pin as potential AI hardware devices

OpenAI explores speakers, glasses, AI pin as potential AI hardware devices

Reportedly, OpenAI is exploring multiple AI-powered devices, including a smart speaker and smart eyewear, while tapping into Apple's supply chain

OpenAI is reportedly working on an array of AI-powered devices, with its first product expected to resemble a screen-free smart speaker. According to the Money Control report citing The Information, the company has already signed a contract with Apple supplier Luxshare and approached Goertek, another key Apple partner, to source speaker components for its upcoming hardware. It will also likely be the first product to emerge from OpenAI’s partnership with former Apple design chief Jony Ive.
 
OpenAI is expected to launch these AI-powered devices between late 2026 and early 2027.

OpenAI‘s AI-powered devices: What to expect

While announcing a partnership with Ive, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he envisioned a “family of devices” emerging from this collaboration. He described the first device as pocket-sized, context-aware, and screen-free. This aligns with the latest reports that suggest that the first hardware from OpenAI will likely be a smart speaker.
 
 
Beyond this, OpenAI is also reportedly considering making smart glasses, a digital voice recorder, and even a wearable AI pin. While Altman had previously ruled out glasses as the company’s debut product, the report suggests that they could follow soon after the launch of the AI speaker.
 

An AI pin could be unexpected since Ive had previously criticised the concept at the time of launch of the Humane AI Pin. Previously it was reported that OpenAI could also launch an in-ear device; however, it does not appear in the latest report.
 
To build these devices, OpenAI is said to be working with Apple’s supply chain network in China. This includes Luxshare, which makes iPhones and AirPods, and Goertek, known for producing components for AirPods, HomePods, and Apple Watches. 
 
Reports also suggest that more former Apple executives have joined OpenAI following its collaboration with Jony Ive. Tang Tan, OpenAI’s chief hardware officer and ex-Apple design head, has reportedly promoted the company as a place with less bureaucracy and greater creative flexibility. In line with these developments, Apple is said to have cancelled a supply chain meeting in China last month in an effort to prevent more talent and resources from shifting to OpenAI.
 

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech News OpenAI Apple chinese smartphone industry

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

