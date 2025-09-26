Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi 17 series with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5 goes official: Check specs

Xiaomi 17 series with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5 goes official: Check specs

The Xiaomi 17 series brings three models - the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. The series brings a camera plateau comparable to iPhone 17 Pro models, but with a secondary display

Xiaomi 17 series

Xiaomi 17 series (Image)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Xiaomi has skipped the 16 series to rival Apple’s iPhone 17 line-up with its own Xiaomi 17 series. The new flagship range includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. With this, Xiaomi becomes the first smartphone brand globally to adopt the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The series also features Leica-tuned cameras, Android 16-based HyperOS 3, large-capacity batteries, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 17 series: Details

Xiaomi 17

The base model sports a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness. It is offered with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Powering the device is a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. For imaging, it carries a Leica-backed triple rear camera with a 50MP main sensor, and a 50MP front camera capable of shooting 4K at 60fps.
 
 
Specifications
  • Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5K, 1–120Hz, 12-bit, 3,500 nits
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (2.6x)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse
  • OS: HyperOS 3
  • Protection: IP68

Xiaomi 17 Pro

It features the same 6.3-inch AMOLED display (120Hz, 3,500 nits) and adds a 2.7-inch rear display for selfies, music control, notifications, and more. The phone has a 6,300mAh battery with 22.5W reverse charging. The Leica-tuned optics include a periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom.
 

Specifications
  • Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1–120Hz, 12-bit, 3,500 nits
  • Secondary display: 2.7-inch (904 × 572px), up to 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x periscope + ToF
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,300mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse
  • OS: HyperOS 3
  • Protection: IP68
  • Colours: Black, White, Cold Smoke Purple

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

The top-end model comes with a 6.9-inch main display and a larger 2.9-inch rear screen. It has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom). It packs a 7,500mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Pro Max also offers enhanced water resistance, rated for up to 6 metres, compared with 4 metres on the Pro. 
 
Specifications
  • Display: 6.9-inch LTPO OLED, 1–120Hz, 12-bit, 3,500 nits
  • Secondary display: 2.9-inch (976 × 596px), up to 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x telephoto
  • Front camera: 50MP (90-degree FoV)
  • Battery: 7,500mAh, 100W HyperCharge/ PPS, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse
  • OS: HyperOS 3
  • Protection: IP68

Xiaomi 17 series: Pricing and availability

The series is currently available in China, with no confirmation yet on global or Indian availability.
  • Xiaomi 17: Starts at 4,499 yuan
  • Xiaomi 17 Pro: Starts at 5,000 yuan
  • Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Starts at 6,000 yuan

