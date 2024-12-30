Business Standard

Cloud, AI-ML top emerging techs adopted by Indian banks, reveals RBI survey

The survey, conducted in November 2024, included responses from 12 state-owned banks and 19 private sector banks to assess the adoption of emerging technologies

Subrata Panda
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

A survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed that cloud computing and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) are the two most widely adopted emerging technologies among Indian banks.
 
The findings were disclosed in the Financial Stability Report released by the RBI on Monday.
 
The survey, conducted in November 2024, included responses from 12 state-owned banks and 19 private sector banks to assess the adoption of emerging technologies and the associated risks to the financial sector.
 
According to the RBI, AI/ML is primarily being implemented by banks for customer service, sales and marketing, risk management, and know your customer (KYC) processes. Meanwhile, cloud computing is helping to reduce the cost of financial services by providing easier access to infrastructure and enabling economies of scale.
 
 
The report highlighted that banks rely heavily on outsourcing for emerging technologies, likely due to the need for IT expertise and cost efficiency. Over 80 per cent of respondent banks have fully or partially outsourced at least one emerging technology.

In terms of spending, 61 per cent of the surveyed banks have allocated less than 10 per cent of their IT budgets to emerging technology initiatives during the current financial year.
 
The survey also identified cloud computing and AI/ML as technologies with the highest relative level of risk for Indian banks.
 
“In response to specific questions on threats posed by AI/ML, respondents identified third-party vendor risks, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and reputational damage as key concerns,” the RBI noted. Additionally, quantum computing was flagged as an emerging risk due to its potential to break encryption algorithms.
 
Regarding risk mitigation, the report stated that banks are better prepared in maintaining backups of critical data. Larger banks have demonstrated proactive measures in risk mitigation, benefiting from adequate resources and expertise.
 
However, areas such as regular compliance audits and training of IT/security personnel require significant improvement, according to the respondents. The report also stressed the need for enhanced forensic preparedness and robust business continuity plans to strengthen resilience against incidents related to emerging technologies.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

