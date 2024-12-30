Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 03:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, WhatsApp web will allow reverse image search through Google: Details

Soon, WhatsApp web will allow reverse image search through Google: Details

Reportedly, WhatsApp is also adding a new "Search on web" option for images within its Android app, offering similar functionality

Whatsapp

WhatsApp (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta is reportedly working with Google to tackle the spread of misinformation on its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. After testing the reverse image search feature for WhatsApp on Android, the feature is likely being tested for the WhatsApp web client as well. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to evaluate the credibility of shared images on the platform and gather additional context.
 
According to the report, WhatsApp in its latest beta for the web version "is exploring" the implementation of the feature which will allow users to search images on the web with Google Search. It will allow users to upload a photo to Google to perform a reverse image search to see if the image exists on the web. This will let them get more context of the image and will help them determine if the image has been manipulated. The report also stated that images uploaded to Google for image search will be handled by Google, and WhatsApp will not have access to the content of the image.
 
 
WhatsApp is also testing a similar feature for its Android app. Last month, it was reported that a new "Search on web" option for images within WhatsApp will allow users to perform a reverse image search. Currently available in beta, the new option is available on the overflow menu accessible through the three-dot button in the image viewing interface of WhatsApp.
This new feature is akin to Google's existing reverse image search, but its integration within WhatsApp makes it more convenient. Users can perform the search without needing to download the image and re-upload it to Google via a separate app or browser, as the option is directly available in WhatsApp.
 
While Meta has not officially confirmed the availability of the new reverse image search feature, it is expected to be available soon on the WhatsApp Android app and WhatsApp Web in the coming weeks.
 

More From This Section

OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open Sale, OnePlus Open Price in India, OnePlus Open sale details, OnePlus Open unboxing, OnePlus Open specification, OnePlus Fold, OnePlus foldable, OnePlus Open Price, OnePlus Open offers

OnePlus Open 2 could launch in Q1 2025: Expected specs, new design, more

iPhone 14, iPhone SE

Apple discontinues iPhone 14, iPhone SE in EU as USB-C becomes mandatory

Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales brings deals on iPhones, iPads, Macs, more

Samsung Galaxy AI, Google Gemini and Apple Intelligence

Tech recap 2024: Samsung, Google lead advancements in gen-AI; Apple follows

Artificial Intelligence, AI

Nvidia supplier Ibiden weighs faster expansion to meet AI demand, says CEO

Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp features Google Search

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon