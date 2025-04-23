Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coming soon: A new system to integrate netbanking, payment aggregators

Coming soon: A new system to integrate netbanking, payment aggregators

This new switch being developed by NPCI subsidiary Bharat Bill Payments System will not leverage any existing payments system tech but will focus on creating a new system altogether

NPCI
“Netbanking 2.0 will be another payments system and will not leverage any of the existing systems, said NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited CEO. | Representational

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new switch is in the making at Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), to streamline netbanking for customers by taking on-board multiple ecosystem stakeholders such as banks and payment aggregators. 
BBPS, also known as Bharat Connect, is currently testing a middleware solution under the test name Netbanking 2.0, which is expected to go live within the next three to four months, according to people familiar with the matter. 
Four major banks and about six to eight payment aggregators are part of the current pilot for the payments system. BBPS
Topics : Reserve Bank of India National Payments Corporation of India digital transactions UPI RuPay

