Dixon Technologies eyes foray into aerospace, defence, medical electronics

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd is looking to enter high-value product segments in aerospace, defence, automotive, medical and industrial verticals as part of its next phase of growth, the company's Director and Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Gupta said in his message to shareholders in the annual report for FY26.

Gupta said the electronics manufacturer is "identifying high-growth, high-value product opportunities" across these verticals, and is defining a capability roadmap and execution framework spanning capital allocation, talent development and strategic partnerships to accelerate Dixon's evolution into what he called "a globally competitive manufacturing platform".

As Dixon enters 2026-27, its priorities "remain consistent", the CFO said: scaling backward integration investments to full production, deepening its joint venture pipeline in IT hardware, telecom and mobiles, and growing exports.

Gupta said the phased ramp-up of the company's display and camera module facilities is expected to support a gradual improvement in margins. Dixon's camera module business, run through its 51 per cent stake in Kunshan Q-Tech India, is targeting a scale-up in capacity from 70 million units currently to 180-190 million units over the next few years, he said.

The company is also pursuing a proposed 60:40 joint venture with Taiwan's Gemtek Technology to manufacture optical transceivers and is moving beyond traditional end-client computing to tap into the high-growth enterprise server and data centre hardware ecosystem, and address rising cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure demand.

Gupta said Dixon is working to transform itself into "an engineering powerhouse" aligned with the needs of global customers who increasingly seek partners capable of delivering end-to-end solutions spanning product design, engineering, manufacturing and lifecycle support.

"The company remains focused on strengthening its engineering capabilities across product architecture, component localisation, process automation, smart manufacturing, and new technology development. This strategic shift will enable Dixon to deliver higher-value solutions, accelerate innovation cycles, improve product quality and create differentiated offerings for both global and domestic brands," he said.