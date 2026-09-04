Nvidia's $12.9 billion Hugging Face bet is about more than AI models

Nvidia has agreed to acquire Hugging Face for $12.93 billion, in a deal that will bring one of the largest platforms for open AI models, datasets and applications under the chipmaker's ownership. According to Nvidia, Hugging Face has more than 18 million developers, researchers and creators, with over 3 million models, 500,000 datasets and 1 million applications hosted on its platform.

The acquisition is significant because Nvidia and Hugging Face operate in different parts of the AI stack. Nvidia has built its position around graphics processing units (GPUs), computing infrastructure and software tools used to train and run AI systems, while Hugging Face has become a major platform for developers to discover, share, customise and deploy AI models.

Bringing the two together could give Nvidia a much larger role in the development and distribution of open AI, expanding its position from supplying the computing power behind AI to having a greater presence in how open AI models are developed and distributed.

Why Hugging Face matters

Hugging Face has become an important part of the open AI ecosystem because it allows developers and organisations to work with models without having to build everything from scratch. Developers can access models and datasets, test them, modify them and use them to build applications.

That model of development is different from relying entirely on closed AI systems, where users generally access a model through a company's application programming interface (API) and have limited control over the underlying technology.

Nvidia said Hugging Face will remain an open platform after the acquisition. Developers will continue to be able to choose the models, frameworks, cloud providers, inference services and computing platforms they want to use. Nvidia also said its own computing hardware will not be required to build or deploy through Hugging Face.

This commitment is important because the value of Hugging Face depends heavily on its position as a platform that brings together different parts of the AI community.

The bigger shift towards open-weight AI

Nvidia's acquisition of Hugging Face comes at a time when the future of open-weight AI is becoming a major policy and industry debate. In July, Nvidia joined a group of technology companies and organisations in signing "Open Weights and American AI Leadership", a letter that argued against broad restrictions on open-weight AI models. The letter was signed by companies and organisations including Microsoft, Meta, IBM, Dell Technologies, Palantir, Hugging Face, Mistral, Mozilla and the Linux Foundation.

The letter argued that open-weight models, which can be downloaded, inspected, modified and run on an organisation's own infrastructure, can make advanced AI more accessible to businesses, startups, universities and public institutions. It said organisations can choose models based on their requirements and costs instead of depending on the most expensive frontier models for every task.

Nvidia's support for the initiative is significant because the company is now acquiring Hugging Face, one of the key platforms for open AI models, datasets and applications. This gives Nvidia a stronger position not only in the computing infrastructure needed to run AI, but also in the ecosystem where developers discover, adapt and deploy open models.

The letter also made the case that open weights can encourage competition across AI models, chips, cloud services and applications, while reducing the risk of businesses becoming locked into a single provider.

At the same time, the signatories acknowledged that open models carry risks because once weights are released, developers have less control over how they are used. However, they argued that these risks should be addressed through targeted safeguards rather than broad restrictions.

Nvidia already has a large open-source footprint

Nvidia is not entering the open AI ecosystem for the first time through the Hugging Face acquisition. The company said it is already the largest contributor of open models and data to Hugging Face, with more than 500 models and 250 open datasets released on the platform. Nvidia also develops models, libraries and tools in the open for developers to use and modify.

Nvidia's wider developer portfolio includes open-source projects in areas such as AI, data science, machine learning and infrastructure. Its open-source page lists projects involving technologies including the Linux kernel, PyTorch, Kubernetes, TensorFlow, Docker and JAX.

This existing relationship makes the acquisition more significant. Nvidia is not simply buying a developer community that is new to its technology. It is taking ownership of a platform where many of its existing open models and tools are already being used and distributed.

From chips to models and applications

The strategic importance of the deal lies in how much of the AI stack Nvidia could now influence. For years, Nvidia's strongest position has been at the computing layer. Its GPUs are widely used to train and run AI models. The company has also expanded into software, libraries and tools that help developers optimise AI workloads.

Hugging Face sits further up the stack. It connects developers with models, datasets and applications. The acquisition therefore brings hardware, software, models and developers closer together.

That could become particularly important as AI moves towards agents. Unlike conventional chatbots that mainly respond to individual prompts, AI agents can be designed to complete multiple steps, use tools and interact with applications.

Running these systems efficiently requires not just powerful chips but also models, inference software, deployment tools and developer infrastructure.

Nvidia said its infrastructure and engineering resources could help Hugging Face improve areas including platform reliability, safety, model evaluation, inference and deployment, while keeping the platform open.

Nvidia’s reverse move beyond chips

There is another strategic angle to Nvidia’s Hugging Face acquisition: Nvidia is trying to protect its position as the AI chip market becomes more competitive. Nvidia has dominated AI computing through its GPUs, but some of its biggest customers are increasingly developing their own chips to reduce dependence on Nvidia. OpenAI has been developing custom AI chips, while Google already has its TPU line and Microsoft and Amazon are also pursuing in-house AI silicon.

Against this, the Hugging Face deal can be seen as a move beyond the chip layer. Nvidia is acquiring a platform used by more than 18 million developers and hosting millions of models, datasets and applications. Its own announcement says Hugging Face will remain open and support different models, cloud providers and computing platforms. As some are looking to reduce their dependence on Nvidia’s chips, Nvidia is moving closer to the developers and models that sit above the hardware layer. This gives the company another way to remain central to the AI ecosystem even as the industry’s biggest players work to diversify their chip supply.

Open AI can also mean more competition

The argument for open-weight models goes beyond access. The July 2026 open-weights letter says open models can increase competition across model developers, cloud providers, chip companies, applications and services. By allowing more organisations to build on advanced models, the ecosystem can create alternatives to a small number of dominant providers.

That competition could also give customers greater control. Organisations using AI increasingly have to think about where their data is stored, how models are customised and whether they can move their workloads between providers. The letter argues that open weights can reduce the risk of being locked into a single AI provider because organisations can evaluate, adapt and deploy models according to their own requirements.

This is particularly relevant for sectors where organisations may want to keep sensitive data and AI workloads within their own infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Lenovo, Acer to launch Nvidia RTX Spark-powered Windows PCs in October Open-weight AI also carries risks. The July 2026 letter noted that once model weights are released, developers have limited control over their use, while modified versions can be difficult to trace. However, it argued that openness can improve AI safety by allowing researchers to test models, identify vulnerabilities and develop safeguards through broader evaluation and red-teaming. That makes the open-versus-closed AI debate more complicated than simply choosing between transparency and security.

Why the acquisition is a big deal

Nvidia's $12.93-billion acquisition of Hugging Face brings together two important parts of the AI industry. Nvidia provides computing infrastructure, AI software and engineering capabilities, while Hugging Face has a large developer community and a platform for AI models, datasets and applications.

The deal could make it easier for developers, startups and institutions to build and deploy AI using open models, provided Nvidia maintains Hugging Face's existing openness. It could also strengthen Nvidia's position beyond chips as AI development increasingly shifts from training models to deploying them in applications and AI agents.

For the broader open AI ecosystem, the key question is whether Nvidia can expand Hugging Face while preserving its openness and developer choice. If it succeeds, the acquisition could accelerate the adoption of open AI models and tools; if not, it could deepen concerns about the growing concentration of power among the biggest companies in the AI industry.