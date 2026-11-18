Companies will need to map the flow of personal data across their networks, identify who has access to it, and ensure that consent requirements are enforced across systems, including artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agents and automated processes.

“The first priority is visibility. That starts with knowing where personal data flows across people, systems, automation and AI agents, and making sure that when a customer changes or withdraws consent, the change reaches every process that relies on it,” said Yashdeep Vaishnav, regional vice president and country manager for India at UiPath, an enterprise automation company.

To comply with the consent management guidelines, companies will also need to ensure that strict human oversight protocols are a default requirement, instead of a fallback mechanism, he said.

“This matters more as AI becomes part of everyday operations. We believe the future of work is where AI agents reason, automation executes and people lead. Governance must be built into how business processes are orchestrated, not handled separately,” he said.

In addition, the rollout of the consent framework, and the upcoming May 2027 deadline for complete compliance with the DPDP Act will also require companies to rethink their approach to privacy and security as AI becomes more embedded in daily business operations, said Pankaj Thapa, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mirror Security, a cybersecurity company.

“As enterprises increasingly deploy AI systems, protecting personal data must extend beyond conventional storage and access controls to every stage of AI processing, including prompts, retrieval, agent memory, outputs and connected tools. The growing adoption of AI agents also introduces new challenges around data access, information leakage and unauthorised disclosure,” Thapa said.

In addition to thinking about the kind of personal data of users that companies have, and how to secure it, organisations will also have to have a re-look into the weaknesses in their network and patch them before they are found.

Once fully applicable, the DPDP Act will not seek to just know if an organisation faced a cyberattack, but also whether the company’s policies were lacking or if it can produce evidence that the policies were airtight, Arnab Chattopadhyay, the co-founder of agentic AI penetration testing platform, FireCompass, said.

“Most organisations can’t produce that evidence today, because they don’t know everything they own. There’s a test server nobody switched off, a microsite from a 2021 campaign, a vendor API still pulling customer records. You can’t protect data on a server you’ve forgotten exists, and AI now lets attackers sweep for those forgotten systems in hours,” Chattopadhyay said.

In India, banks, non-banking financial companies, and other financial technology companies that fall under the purview of the Reserve Bank of India have a head start for DPDP Act compliance since they already comply with the RBI’s account aggregator framework. Other sectors, particularly retail, healthcare, edtech and media, may need to make more significant technology investments, said Rishi Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of TeamLease Regtech.