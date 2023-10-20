close
Elon Musk announces details of upcoming subscription plans for X: Know more

The more affordable subscription plan would be ads supported, but gets all premium features

X, Twitter, Formerly Twitter

Musk did not share details about the pricing and markets these plans would initially be offered in

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) would soon get two new premium subscription plans, announced CEO Elon Musk. He posted on X, “Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads.” Musk did not share details about the pricing and markets these plans would initially be offered in.
Based on Musk's post, the more affordable plan would pack all the premium features such as the option to edit, highlight or prioritise posts. But it would be supported by ads just like the free version. The premium subscription plan, on the other hand, would offer ad-free experience.
Earlier this week, X brought the most significant change to the platform to date by rolling out a $1 annual charge for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines to counter bots and fake accounts on the platform.
"As of October 17, 2023 we've started testing 'Not A Bot', a new subscription method for new users in two countries. This new test was developed to bolster our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity," the company said in a blog post.
"This will evaluate a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. Within this test, existing users are not affected," it added.
New X users who do not pay the $1 per year fee would only be able to take "read-only" actions, such as reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts, according to X.

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Social media apps Social Media

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon