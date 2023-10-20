close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65380.21 -249.03
Nifty (-0.47%)
19532.95 -91.75
Nifty Smallcap (-1.15%)
5961.65 -69.35
Nifty Midcap (-1.28%)
39815.80 -516.80
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43744.40 -10.10
Heatmap

OnePlus Pad Go affordable tablet goes on sale in India: Price, specs, more

The OnePlus Pad Go is available with introductory bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 and student offers

OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus, OnePlus tablet, OnePlus Pad, Tablet launched, OnePlus tablet launched

The OnePlus Pad Go sports a 11.35-inch 2.4K resolution display of 90Hz refresh rate

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The OnePlus Pad Go is now available for purchase on the OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store App, and ecommerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart. The affordable tablet is also available for purchase at OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and select other outlets. The OnePlus Pad Go is available in 128GB and 256GB storage models, both with 8GB RAM. The 128GB storage is offered in both Wi-Fi and LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity, whereas the 256GB storage model is offered only in the LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity.

OnePlus Pad Go: Prices

8GB+128GB Wi-Fi: Rs 19,999
8GB+128GB LTE + Wi-Fi: Rs 21,999
8GB+256GB LTE + Wi-Fi: Rs 23,999

Also Read: OnePlus Open event highlights: Know specs, features, India pricing and more

OnePlus Pad Go: Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go sports a 11.35-inch 2.4K resolution display of 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus said the display is certified for low blue light for eye comfort while maintaining colour tones. The tablet also features a Bedtime Mode that reduces screen flickers. It gets a single camera setup with a centred camera design on the back panel.
The OnePlus Pad Go sports a quad-speaker setup with the company's Omni-bearing Sound Field technology, which enables multi-directional sound based on device orientation. The audio is powered by Dolby Atmos. The tablet is powered by an 8,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging. The tablet has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB).

Also Read

OnePlus Pad Go available for pre-orders with introductory offers: Details

OnePlus Pad review: Promising tablet let down by limitations in Android OS

OnePlus announces Pad Go tablet, schedules launch for October 6: Details

OnePlus Pad Go tablet launched, pre-order starts from October 12: Details

Realme Pad 2 review: Big screen companion good for routine everyday chores

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

OnePlus Open event highlights: Know specs, features, India pricing and more

Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Tablets

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK Playing 11Richard Kettleborough | Virat KohliHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsAustralia vs Pakistan Preview

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon