close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.48%)
19531.25 -93.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.92%)
5975.60 -55.40
Nifty Midcap (-1.19%)
39852.00 -480.60
Nifty Bank (-0.05%)
43734.60 -19.90
Heatmap

X coming with two premium tiers, one ad-free, confirms Elon Musk in a post

The first of these subscription tiers will be priced lower, targeting users seeking a cheaper way to access all of X's premium features

Elon Musk

Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 3:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

After Centre's demand, Tesla agrees to set up vendor base in India: Report

Give us a road map and timeframe for local supply chain: India tells Tesla

OnePlus Pad Go affordable tablet goes on sale in India: Price, specs, more

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

OnePlus Open event highlights: Know specs, features, India pricing and more

Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Social Media Tesla Elon Musk

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon