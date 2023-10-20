close
Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

A jump to A18, skipping the A17 Pro chip, would be a significant change for the vanilla iPhone 16 models

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - Natural Titanium

Representative image: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - Natural Titanium

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
All four iPhone 16 models would reportedly feature A18-series chipset under the hood. According to a report by MacRumors, the processors will be based on TSMC’s second generation 3nm process ‘N3E’. The report states that the chipset on the baseline iPhone 16 models, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, would likely be branded as A18 chip, while the high-end iPhone16 Pro and 16 Pro Max would feature an A18 Pro chip.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset. Therefore, making a jump to A18 and skipping the A17 Pro, which debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro models, would be a significant change. The A17 Pro chip on the iPhone 15 Pro models is based on TSMC’s first-generation 3nm process ‘N3B’, which the report calls a transition design.

According to media reports, there is also a possibility that Apple could brand the new iPhone 16 processors as A17 and A18 Pro instead following the recent trend.

Recently Apple announced offers on iPhones, Macs and more in India. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are available with Rs 6,000 instant saving (instant cashback) available on HDFC Bank credit cards. The offer extends to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, both of which get Rs 5,000 instant saving from HDFC Bank credit cards. As for the previous generations models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus gets Rs 4,000 in instant savings, Rs 3,000 on the iPhone 13, and Rs 2,000 on the iPhone SE.

Besides the instant cashback offers on HDFC Bank credit card, Apple is offering trade-in deals on the iPhones. Also, there is no-interest EMI available on select banks for a three- or six-months tenure period.

Started on October 15, the offers are available until November 14, with the exception of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus– which will be available with offers until November 7.

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

