Xiaomi 14 Ultra goes on sale in India: Know price, specs, offers and more

Priced at Rs 99,999, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is available for purchase on both online and offline. Check availability details below

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched alongside the Xiaomi 14 on March 7, the Ultra model of Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone series boasts an imaging system co-engineered with the German optics entity Leica. While the vanilla Xiaomi 14 model has been available since March 11, open sale of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra started today at 12 noon.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Price and variants
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone comes in a single variant with 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X) and 512GB on-device storage (UFS 4.0)
16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 99,999
Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Availability and introductory offers
The Xiaomi 14 is now available for purchase on the company’s website, e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, and across Xiaomi’s retail channels.
As for the introductory offers, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available with a discount of Rs 5,000 on ICICI and HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals.
There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to 18 months.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Specifications
  • Display: 6.73-inch AMOLED ProHDR display (3200 x 1440 resolution), 120Hz refresh rates (LTPO), 3000nits peak brightness, 1920Hz PWM dimming
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 16GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: 512GB (UFS 4.0)
  • Rear camera: 50MP one-inch type (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP 3.2x telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP 5x Telephoto (Sony IMX858) + 50MP ultra-wide angle (Sony IMX858)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5300mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 80W wireless
  • OS: Xiaomi HyperOS (based on Android 14)
  • Durability: IP68, Xiaomi Shield Glass (Front)
  • Colours: Black and White
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

