Elon Musk's X to take on YouTube with a video streaming app for smart TVs

X, formerly known as Twitter, is coming to the big screen near you with a dedicated TV app for videos. X CEO Linda Yaccarino in her post on the social media platform announced the launch of the X TV app. Yaccarino said that the new TV app for X will be “your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen.”

Alongside, X CEO revealed some of the features on the upcoming app. She said that the app will have a similar trending algorithm as X, but for videos. This will allow users to tailored content based on their preference. The app will also get AI-powered topics for organising videos by subject for a more personalised experience, said Yaccarino.

The X TV App is said to support cross-platform function, which would allow users to resume watching a video on their TVs which they started on a smartphone app. Additionally, Yaccarino said that the app will feature enhanced video search and easy casting on to the big screen from smartphones.

X has not announced the rollout plan but said that the app will be available on smart televisions.

Linda Yaccarino on X

Earlier this month, X owner, Elon Musk revealed that new users on X might incur charges for posting content on the social platform. Responding to a user query on the platform, Musk explained that implementing "a small fee for new user write access" is necessary to combat the persistent threat of bots. Earlier, the platform posted a notice on the X Daily News handle stating that new accounts are required to pay a "small annual fee" before being able to “post, like, bookmark, and reply”. The notice added that this was to “reduce spam” and “create a better experience for everyone.” Users can, however, continue to follow accounts for free.