close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Foldables smartphones in the price range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 are expected to grow five times by 2026 in India, a new report said on Monday

IANS New Delhi
Oppo foldable phone

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foldables smartphones in the price range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 are expected to grow five times by 2026 in India, a new report said on Monday.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), the year 2023 will witness the rise of a new breed of foldable smartphones in the price range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000, accounting for potentially 10 per cent of the overall foldable smartphone market.

"With growing adoption of foldable smartphones, and increasing competition amongst OEMs, the average selling price (ASP) for foldable phones is anticipated to drop further by 12-15 per cent in 2023. CMR estimates posit to the Rs 60,000-75,000 price bracket to be the sweet spot for OEMs," said Menka Kumari, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research.

The report said that the overall growth in foldable smartphone shipments will contribute to further growth momentum for the premium smartphone market.

In 2023, the overall foldable market will grow over 65 per cent (year-over-year), despite macro headwinds.

Samsung will continue to enjoy a lead growth momentum in the foldable segment, according to the report.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone may not feature Chinese foldable panels

Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 mn units in 2023

Apple may launch foldable smartphone 'iPhone Fold' by 2025: Report

Alongside its Flip 5, Samsung to soon unveil tri-foldable smartphone

Samsung to launch 2 Galaxy A Series 5G smartphones in India this month

Apple fixes 2 zero-day bugs exploited to hack iPhones, Macs in new update

Google Pixel 7A design leaked ahead of launch: Check details here

IIT-Bombay and UIDAI join hands to develop touchless biometric system

Global PC market shrinks 29% in Q1 over poor demand, global meltdown

Apple iPhone 15 Pro new look reveals, check all the significant changes

"Until now, Samsung has been steering foldable market growth. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip have continued to gain consumer acceptance, and especially, the latest, fourth generation models. With increasing technology and market maturity, the foldable market is potentially poised for massification," said Shipra Sinha, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research.

Further, the report said that 8 in 10 smartphone buyers were positive and open to factoring in a foldable phone in their future smartphone purchases.

With each passing generation of foldable phones, consumer confidence has increased owing to greater device durability, especially the hinge (58 per cent), and features, such as water and dust resistance (45 per cent).

In the previous annual foldable phones report, four in every five consumers pointed to being concerned by pricing.

--IANS

shs/prw/uk/

Topics : smartphones | Foldable devices | smartphone industry

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Google rolls out 'sleep timer' feature in YouTube Music app: Details here

YouTube
1 min read

Lava Blaze 2 smartphone with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched at Rs 8,999

Lava Blaze 2
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A mixed bag of several hits and some misses

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5 min read

Nothing Ear 2 wireless earbuds review: Sound upgrade in a familiar design

Nothing Ear 2 wireless earbuds
3 min read

WhatsApp's new feature to add, edit contacts within app on Android

Image
2 min read

Stocks to watch: ONGC, IGL, MGL, RIL, L&T, Titan, Adani Group, Delta Corp

Live stock market trading action
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read
Premium

Home loan rates over Rs 75 lakh to get dearer as risk weight rises again

home loan
3 min read
Premium

Govt to ask wellness, health influencers to display qualification

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
4 min read
Premium

The Pawar gambit: Why did the Maratha strongman come to Adani's defence?

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon