JUST IN
CES 2023: Qualcomm announces 'Snapdragon Satellite' for android smartphones
CES 2023: Samsung unveils OLED display with peak 2,000 nit brightness
Apple Books launches new audiobook catalogue with AI-based narrations
ASUS to release a new Xbox controller with built-in OLED screen
DIZO set to launch Watch D Pro smartwatch in India on Jan 9: Details here
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here
Age of celebration of tech for tech's sake is over, says MS CEO Nadella
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G review: A midrange phone full of surprises
CES 2023: Asus unveils Vivobook, Zenbook, Studiobook, ExpertBook laptops
HP launches Voyager Free 60 Plus earbuds with touchscreen on charging case
You are here: Home » Technology » News
TikTok adds new feature for users to find specific parts of videos
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung to launch 2 Galaxy A Series 5G smartphones in India this month

The new smartphones - Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G - are likely to launch in mid-January in the country at a price starting around Rs 15,000

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | Samsung Galaxy smartphones

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Samsung
Samsung

Samsung will expand its 5G portfolio in India with two new Galaxy A series smartphones this month, industry sources said on Friday.

The new smartphones -- Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G -- are likely to launch in mid-January in the country at a price starting around Rs 15,000, sources told IANS.

Galaxy A14 5G is likely to come with a 6.6-inch Full HD screen for an immersive viewing experience. It will sport a 50MP rear camera, a 5000mAh battery and an Octa-Core processor.

Galaxy A series is known for bringing powerful performance and innovative features at an affordable price for young consumers.

The South Korean tech giant is planning several 5G smartphones to consolidate its leadership in the country this year.

Samsung finished 2022 as the leading 5G smartphone manufacturer in India, backed by its large portfolio of innovative 5G devices.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung led the 5G smartphone segment in India for the fourth straight quarter in Q3. Samsung was also the fastest-growing brand in the premium segment.

According to the company, it had the biggest 5G portfolio in the country last year, with more than 20 5G smartphones and tablets selling in the country right now.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 11:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU