Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone may not feature Chinese foldable panels

The company is likely to use the teardrop hinge design for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices

Topics
Samsung Galaxy | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung
It is expected that the company's top priority for 2023 is to make its foldable phones thinner.

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly not use Chinese foldable panels for its upcoming "Galaxy Z Fold 5" smartphone.

The tech giant is expected to make the panels for its upcoming foldables, reports SamMobile.

The company is likely to use the teardrop hinge design for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices.

It is expected that the company's top priority for 2023 is to make its foldable phones thinner.

Last week, display analyst Ross Young had also claimed that Samsung will make displays for its upcoming foldable devices.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a "droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the new Z Fold 5 is expected to feature water resistance even with the new hinge.

It was also rumoured that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108 MP primary rear camera and in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 14:30 IST

