Business Standard

Apple may launch foldable smartphone 'iPhone Fold' by 2025: Report

Last month, it was reported that the bulky design of current folding phones does not align with the iPhone maker's design philosophy

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhones | Apple app store

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple will reportedly launch its foldable smartphone 'iPhone Fold' by 2025, which is expected to feature a flexible OLED display.

The tech giant has been working on a folding iPhone design for years, reports AppleInsider.

Though it is unclear what form the smartphone might take, the technology needed to create one is still being developed.

In September last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the foldable smartphone might not arrive until 2024, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the bulky design of current folding phones does not align with the iPhone maker's design philosophy.

In October, industry analyst firm CCS Insight had forecast that the technology giant would begin experimenting with foldable technology soon.

Ben Wood, chief of research at the firm had stated that if Apple encountered any technical difficulties with the foldable phone, there would be a "feeding frenzy" among haters who would blame the company for the flaws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 14:33 IST

