It's our time : Anupam Mittal's invitation to ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Following wide-ranging disagreements on AI safety, ChatGPT maker OpenAI ousted Sam Altman from his role as the company's chief executive, sending shock waves across the tech industry.



Shaadi.com Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal invited Altman to set up foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models for India. Mittal was responding to Altman's tweet, where he said that he loved his time at Open AI.



"Come build foundational AI models for India .. the world needs more AI platforms outside of big-tech, and god knows it's our time now," Mittal wrote in a post.





Earlier this year, Altman claimed that India's attempt to try and develop an artificial intelligence tool similar to ChatGPT was "hopeless". His remarks were made in response to a question posed by Rajan Anandan, former Google India head and currently a venture capitalist, during his visit to India in June. "The way this works is we're going to tell you, it's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models you shouldn't try, and it's your job to like to try anyway. And I believe both of those things. I think it is pretty hopeless," Altman said.



Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani responded by saying that the challenge was accepted. He wrote on Twitter, "OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it's pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them. Dear @sama, From one CEO to another.. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED."

Co-founder of Twitch to take over as interim CEO

On Sunday, The Information reported that Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI despite efforts from the company's executives to bring him back. According to the report, Emmett Shear , co-founder of video streaming site Twitch, will take over as interim CEO.



Bloomberg reported that Altman has been looking to raise tens of billions of dollars from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to create an AI chip startup to compete with processors made by Nvidia Corp. Altman was also courting SoftBank Group Corp. chairman Masayoshi Son for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new company to make AI-oriented hardware. OpenAI board members were reportedly irked by Altman raising funds off of OpenAI's name and these new companies not sharing the same governance model as OpenAI,



According to Bloomberg, OpenAI's investors and Altman's supporters have pressured the board members of the startup to bring Altman back since then. Microsoft, which has invested $13 billion in OpenAI, was leading the pressure campaign.