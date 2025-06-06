Friday, June 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GTA Online: Diamonds in vault, triple rewards, big discounts till June 16

GTA Online: Diamonds in vault, triple rewards, big discounts till June 16

This week's GTA Online update brings diamonds to the casino vault, triple rewards, and up to 40 per cent off on cars and properties-plus a $100K bonus for completing two casino

GTA Online new weekly update details features cars weapons

GTA Online

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Rockstar Games has rolled out a new weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online, packed with discounts, boosted payouts, and high-stakes heist opportunities. As per the company’s official blog post, the update runs through June 16, after which a summer DLC is expected, according to IGN citing Reddit threads.

GTA Online update: What's new this week

  • Diamonds in the vault: Plan the Diamond Casino Heist via your Arcade and score big—Diamonds are guaranteed loot through June 16.
  • Double payouts: Complete casino story missions to stop the Duggan takeover and earn 2x GTA$ and RP. These missions are available to Master Penthouse owners via Agatha Baker’s office or the Jobs menu.
  • $100,000 bonus: Finish any two Casino Work Missions by June 16 to receive a GTA$100K bonus.
  • Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions: Earn 2x GTA$ and RP; Vehicle Warehouses are 30 per cent off this week for CEOs.
ALSO READ: Sony State of Play 2025: Fight stick to new game titles, check highlights 
Triple payouts:
 
 
All Hotring Circuit and Issi Classic races in the Featured Series
 
Seven unique community jobs:
  • [Suga] Hotring Bananarama by Sugarleaf
  • [GtaR] Sphinx-ter by GTA_RRRacing
  • SNIPER VS SNIPER-Gorux by El_Gorux
  • # Simsala-Bam RNG by Halunkenbande1
  • Tumbling Jooons by dnbwarrior13
  • Duck Dodge Drive by Skpd23
  • Blind Bends by teltow

Discounts and deals
 
Up to 40 per cent off vehicles, including Insurgent, Itali GTO, Rebla GTS, Comet SR, Taipan, Dominator ASP, Tailgater S, Flash GT, Drift Yosemite
30 per cent off properties and upgrades for Arcade, Master Penthouse, Vehicle Warehouse
Gun Van deals: 50 per cent off Railgun, 40 per cent off Widowmaker (GTA+ members only)
 
Weekly prizes
 
Lucky Wheel vehicle: Karin Futo GTX
Prize Ride: Ruiner ZZ-8 — unlock it by securing a top-three finish in LS Car Meet races for three consecutive days 

GTA 6 release date confirmed

In related news, Grand Theft Auto 6 is officially set to launch globally on May 26, 2026, marking Rockstar Games’ next major entry in the franchise.

Topics : online gaming online games Gaming

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

