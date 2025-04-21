Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 21 to win emotes and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 21. Here's a detailed guide for players to follow in order to redeem them

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 21, giving players the opportunity to score free in-game rewards. These may range from character costumes and weapon skins to diamonds and other useful items that add to the fun.
 
The codes are only active for a short period and allow players to unlock select content at no cost. Details on how to use them and which ones are currently working can be found below.
 
Since the codes have a usage limit and are time-sensitive, it’s best to redeem them quickly before they expire or hit their cap.
 

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes

 
As per a report by Gadgets Now, active redeem codes for April 21, 2025 are:
  • F7H2KP9LM0N3BRT6
  • FQW5ER1TY8UI2OPZ
  • FAS9DFGH4JKL7MNB
  • FXCV6BNM3ZXQW1ER
  • FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS
  • FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX
  • FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP
  • FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO
  • FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM
  • FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG
  • FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA
  • FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE
  • FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML
  • FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC
  • FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP
  • FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB
  • FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT
  • FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ
  • FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA
  • FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are automatically sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. In cases where the reward includes currencies like gold or diamonds, the player’s balance is updated right away.
 
These rewards often feature limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles that enhance the game’s visuals and overall experience.
 
Given that each code is limited to 500 uses per day and stays active for just 12 hours, players are advised to redeem them without delay to secure their rewards before the window closes.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

