Friday, April 18, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 18, win skins and more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 18, win skins and more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 18. Users can follow the detailed step-by-step guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 18, giving players the chance to unlock free in-game rewards. These can include character skins, weapon cosmetics, diamonds, and other items that improve the overall experience.   
 
The codes are time-limited and offer access to specific content without any cost. Details on the active codes and how to redeem them can be found below.   
 
Since each code has a usage cap and remains valid only for a short time, players are advised to use them promptly to make sure they don’t miss out.  ALSO READ | Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025: Tasks to rewards, all you need to know
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 18, 2025 are:
  • FFKPYZQMFTD9
  • FFPQFZTPRUD9
  • FFWQFNRPTZD9
  • FFK72TSGNXFQ
  • GXQ7FTYNSWTZ
  • FFVTNY92CFNN
  • XFY6WHK4SKC4
  • FFWSK92DMNG
  • FFYPNNGW2C7
  • FFHQPGYK7SNW
  • FFN2RTKXPFSV
  • FFLXSYRCQH4L
  • FPZ2K5UXNTQS
  • FFXVPQZ9NSTF
  • FNSCQKVT2MFK
  • NFWXSPT9P2F9

Also Read

Xbox

Ahoy, gamers! Microsoft gives big boost to Xbox app: Check new features

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 17 to win diamonds and rewards

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony PS5, PlayStation 5

Sony announces Summer Sale: Limited period discount on PS5 console

HP OMEN MAX 16 laptop

HP launches OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop with AI performance enhancement tools

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 16, win rewards and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes items like gold or diamonds, the in-game currency balance is updated instantly.
 
Players can expect to receive exclusive, time-sensitive items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles that improve both appearance and gameplay options.
 
Since each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and remains valid for only 12 hours, it’s recommended to claim them quickly to avoid missing the chance.
 

More From This Section

Exoplanet

Webb telescope finds strongest clue yet of life beyond our solar system

Tech Wrap April 17

Tech Wrap April 17: Moto Book 60 launch, Samsung Galaxy M56, OpenAI models

Samsung One UI 7 update

Samsung delays OneUI 7 update for older generation models yet again: Report

Android 15 update on Pixel 9 Pro XL

Phones with 16GB storage not eligible for Android 15 in new Google mandates

Grok AI

Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot is getting ChatGPT-like memory feature: Details

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon