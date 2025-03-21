Friday, March 21, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / New Xbox interface could let users access games from Steam: Details here

New Xbox interface could let users access games from Steam: Details here

The new Xbox user interface hinted at a more console-like experience across different devices, including TVs and the Xbox app on mobile

Xbox platforms

Xbox platforms (Image: Microsoft)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft's new user interface for Xbox platforms could include access to Steam games. According to a report by The Verge, a preview image in a recent Microsoft blog post displayed a section that listed Steam games. The image was later replaced with another, and Microsoft has not made any official announcements regarding Steam integration.
 
However, in its latest blog post, Microsoft stated that it aims to "expand gaming accessibility across devices, simplify development workflows for creators, and deliver seamless experiences across all screens." This suggests that the company is working towards broader compatibility of games across platforms.  ALSO READ | Ubisoft launches Assassin's Creed: Shadows, here's all you need to know
 
 

New Xbox UI: What to expect

 
The user interface previewed in the blog post hinted at a more console-like experience across different devices, including TVs and the Xbox app on mobile. The report suggests that the redesigned interface may list all installed games along with those owned by users, potentially including titles from Steam and the Epic Games Store.
 
Microsoft is also reportedly developing a major update for the operating system powering its gaming consoles. A recent report from Game Rant stated that Microsoft's next-generation gaming hardware will feature an OS similar to Windows, representing a shift in the company's gaming strategy. Although specifics are limited, the report suggests that the next Xbox console will function as a PC in essence but with a TV-optimised interface. 

Also Read

Microsoft Xbox controller

Windows 11 to enable typing and system navigation via Xbox controller

artificial intelligence machine learning

Nvidia, Musk's xAI to join Microsoft, BlackRock, MGX to develop AI infra

Wiz

Google parent Alphabet in talks to buy cyber firm Wiz for $33 billion

Xbox

Next generation Xbox might be 'TV friendly PC' based on Windows-like OS

Indian flag, India, flag, tiranga, tricolour

Motive to hire hundreds as AI unicorns expand, follow Big Tech to India

 
Microsoft has been hinting at its next-generation Xbox since 2024, stating that it will deliver the "largest technical leap" ever seen in a single console generation. While an official release timeline has yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that the next generation of Xbox consoles is expected to launch in 2027.

More From This Section

Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Ubisoft launches Assassin's Creed: Shadows, here's all you need to know

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

Lenovo's AI-enhanced Idea Tab Pro now available in India: Price, specs

OpenAI GPT-4o

OpenAI expands AI capabilities with new audio models for voice agents

Smart search in Gmail

Google rolls out AI-powered 'smart search' feature in Gmail: What's new

iQOO Z10

iQOO Z10 with a large capacity battery to be launched in India on April 11

Topics : Microsoft Xbox Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon