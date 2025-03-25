Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple set to avoid EU fine after changes to iPhone browser options

Apple set to avoid EU fine after changes to iPhone browser options

The EU decision will come amid tensions with US President Donald Trump who has threatened to slap tariffs against countries that levy fines against US companies

Apple

It had been concerned that Apple's design of the web browser screen on its iPhones may hinder users from switching to a rival browser or search engine. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BRUSSELS
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is set to stave off a possible fine and an EU order over its browser options on iPhones after it made changes to comply with landmark EU rules aimed at reining in Big Tech, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
 
The European Commission, which launched an investigation in March last year under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), is expected to close its investigation early next week, the people said. 
It had been concerned that Apple's design of the web browser screen on its iPhones may hinder users from switching to a rival browser or search engine. 
 
The EU decision will come amid tensions with US President Donald Trump who has threatened to slap tariffs against countries that levy fines against US companies. 
The EU competition enforcer declined to comment. The DMA sets out a list of dos and don'ts for Big Tech, aiming to make it easier for people to move between competing online services like social media platforms, internet browsers and app stores and open up space for smaller rivals to compete. 

Also Read

iOS 18

iOS 18.4 RC previews intelligence features coming to eligible Apple iPhones

AirPods Max with USB-C

Apple enables lossless, ultra-low latency audio on AirPods Max with USB-C

Apple Watch Series 10 in Aluminum finish (46mm: Jet Black)

Apple Watch and AirPods with cameras, support for AI features in the works

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 17: 5 major changes expected from 'Pro models' in the series

He Lifeng, Chinese Vice Premier

China's vice premier reassures foreign CEOs on investment, business growth

Companies risk fines as much as 10% of their global annual sales for DMA breaches. The Commission's decision to close the investigation early next week will come at the same time as it hands out fines to Apple and Meta Platforms for DMA violations and orders to comply with the legislation, the people said. 
In this second Apple case, the issue is whether the company imposes restrictions that hinder app developers from informing users about offers outside its App Store free of charge. 
The Meta case concerns its no-ads subscription service in Europe in November 2023 that has triggered criticism from rivals and users, with regulators saying the company should offer free alternative options.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap March 25

Tech Wrap March 25: Apple AirPods Max, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, WhatsApp

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (Flipkart)

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to be launched in India on April 2: What to expect

Meta

Meta's AI comments draw flak, Instagram users fear fake engagement surge

Deepseek

China's DeepSeek releases AI model upgrade, intensifies rivalry with OpenAI

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 80 Pro launch in April, reveals Amazon listing: What to expect

Topics : Apple iPhone European Commission United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon