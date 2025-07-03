Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 3 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 3, giving players a chance to grab exclusive in-game rewards. These can include special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and temporary power boosts.
These codes are time-sensitive and have usage limits, so players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
Here’s a rundown of the active codes along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.
Also Read
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 3 are:
- GXFT7YNWTQSZ
- FFYNC9V2FTNN
- XF4SWKCH6KY4
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFNGY7PP2NWC
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully used, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If gold or diamonds are included, they are instantly added to the user’s account.
These codes can grant access to items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.
Each code supports up to 500 redemptions daily and stays valid for just 12 hours, so it is best to use them quickly before they expire or reach their limit.