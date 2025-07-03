Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 3 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 3 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 3. Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 3, giving players a chance to grab exclusive in-game rewards. These can include special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and temporary power boosts.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and have usage limits, so players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Here’s a rundown of the active codes along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Also Read

Alienware Area-51 and Alienware Aurora

Dell launches Alienware Area-51, Aurora gaming desktops: Check price, specs

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Gundams Arrive update

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: 'Gundams Arrive' update rolls out on July 3

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 2 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake might release sooner than expected

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 3 are:
 
  • GXFT7YNWTQSZ
  • FFYNC9V2FTNN
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4
  • FFDMNSW9KG2
  • FFNGY7PP2NWC
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully used, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If gold or diamonds are included, they are instantly added to the user’s account.
 
These codes can grant access to items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.
 
Each code supports up to 500 redemptions daily and stays valid for just 12 hours, so it is best to use them quickly before they expire or reach their limit.

More From This Section

PremiumNew Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

How a Chennai-based face recognition firm helped Bihar use mobile voting

WhatsApp

WhatsApp shifts to per-message billing for businesses from per-conversation

Tech Wrap July 2

Tech Wrap July 2: Nothing Phone 3, Sony Bravia Projectors, Vivo X Fold 5

OPPO Reno 14 series and OPPO Pad SE

OPPO Reno 14 series, Pad SE to launch on July 3: Livestream, what to expect

PremiumIndian edtech sector online learning online education edtech funding startup funding

Ed-tech cos embrace AI bots to solve learners' doubts fast, and at scale

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon