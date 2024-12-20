Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 10:51 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking: Google's new reasoning model can show 'thoughts'

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking: Google's new reasoning model can show 'thoughts'

Gemini 2.0 Flash-based reasoning model is trained to "explicitly shows its thoughts" while reasoning through a problem

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has unveiled its first reasoning model, Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, to compete with OpenAI’s latest AI models in the o1- series. This experimental model is trained to generate a “thinking process” before presenting a solution. According to Google, this new “Thinking Mode” offers superior reasoning capabilities compared to the base Gemini 2.0 Flash model.
 
Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking: Availability
 
The Thinking Mode is currently available as an experimental model through Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. Developers can also access it directly via the Gemini API.
 
Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking: Details
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jeff Dean, chief scientist at Google DeepMind, highlighted the strengths of the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model. Built on the performance foundation of Gemini 2.0 Flash, the new mode is designed to “explicitly show its thoughts” to enhance reasoning.
 

Also Read

Tech Wrap December 17

Tech wrap Dec 17: OnePlus 13 series launch, ChatGPT Search, Google Veo 2

Image: Google

Google goes after OpenAI with Veo 2 video generation AI model: Details here

Project Astra

Google previews Gemini 2.0-powered AI agents for web, coding, and gaming

Gemini 2.0 model (Image: Google)

Google reinforces AI with Gemini 2.0 model, deep research mode, and more

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

When AI goes shopping: AI agents promise to lighten your purchasing load

A demo video shared by Dean illustrates the model solving complex physics problems. While delivering a solution, the model also demonstrates the reasoning steps it took, displayed through a new interface. This breakdown reveals how the model dissects a problem into smaller components to arrive at the final answer. Logan Kilpatrick, product lead for Google AI Studio, shared another demo video showcasing the Thinking Mode’s ability to handle a math problem involving both text and image inputs.
Gemini 2.0 models: Details
 
Earlier this month, Google launched the Gemini 2.0 series, introducing advancements in multimodality with native image and audio output, alongside new tools. The Gemini 2.0 Flash is the first publicly available model in this series, enabling multimodal reasoning, long-context understanding, and agentic experiences.. Google also showcased new prototypes for AI agents, including:
  • Project Astra: A prototype exploring universal AI assistant capabilities. Previewed at Google I/O 2024, it includes features like “remembering” visual and auditory inputs from a smartphone’s camera and microphone.
  • Project Mariner: This prototype analyses and reasons across browser information, including text, code, images, and forms. With an experimental Chrome extension, it completes tasks using this information.
  • Jules: An AI-powered coding agent capable of addressing programming challenges, creating plans, and executing them under developer supervision.
  • Gaming Agents: Designed to help players navigate virtual environments, these agents reason about gameplay based on on-screen actions, offering real-time suggestions and acting as virtual companions.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap December 19

Tech wrap Dec 19: ChatGPT on WhatsApp, OnePlus 13r launch, Vivo X200 series

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Google releases second developer preview of Android 16: Check new features

iOS 18.3 public beta

Apple releases iOS 18.3 public beta: How to download, eligible models, more

ChatGPT on WhatsApp

OpenAI's ChatGPT is now on WhatsApp: How to start texting with AI chatbot

Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, more

Topics : Google's AI Gemini AI OpenAI AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon