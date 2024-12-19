Business Standard
Vivo X200 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, more

Customers can avail a bank discount of 10 per cent on purchasing any Vivo X200 series smartphone. There are also no-interest EMI options of up to nine months

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
Vivo’s latest flagship X200 series smartphones are now available in India with introductory offers, including bank cashback, exchange bonuses on trade-in deals, and more. The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are available for purchase on Vivo India’s official website, e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, and select retail stores.
 
The Vivo X200 series, a camera-centric flagship lineup, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and features a camera system co-created with German optics brand Zeiss. The Pro model includes a new Zeiss-certified 200MP APO telephoto camera with 3.7x zoom and advanced photography features such as Telephoto Portrait, Telephoto Macro, and digital zoom up to 100x.
 
 
Vivo X200 series: Price and offers
 
Vivo X200 Pro:
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 94,999
Vivo X200:
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 65,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 71,999
Introductory offers:

  • 10 per cent bank discount on HDFC/SBI/ICICI credit cards.
  • 10 per cent exchange bonus on trade-in.
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to nine months.
  • One-year additional extended warranty at no extra cost.
Vivo X200 series: What's new
 
The Vivo X200 series is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, complemented by the V3+ imaging processor for enhanced photography and video capabilities. The secondary imaging chip significantly boosts camera performance across the series.
Key features of the X200 Pro’s 200MP Zeiss APO Telephoto camera:
  • Telephoto HyperZoom: Offers up to 100x zoom through software enhancements.
  • Telephoto Macro: Provides bokeh effects with up to 20x zoom.
  • Additional Telephoto Modes: Includes Nightscapes, Portrait, and Sunset photography modes.
  • Video Recording: Supports 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait videos at 120 fps and slow-motion recording at 4K 60 fps with HDR Dolby Vision.
Other camera features include an improved Super Landscape Mode and Zeiss Multifocal Portrait functionality, offering a 135mm focal length option for creative photography.
 
Battery and Charging:
  • X200 Pro: 6000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.
  • X200: 5800mAh battery with 90W wired charging.
Vivo X200 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, LTPO, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT 818 (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1), 200MP telephoto (Samsung HP9, 3.7x zoom)
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 30W wireless
  • Operating System: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15
Vivo X200: Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400
  • RAM: 12GB / 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1), 50MP telephoto (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom)
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5800mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • Operating System: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

